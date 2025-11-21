Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd Test Match Halted Amid 5.5-Magnitude Tremors; Players Rush To Boundary For Cover

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 briefly halted play during the first session of Day 3 of the second Test between Bangladesh and Ireland at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur. Tremors shook the stadium, and on-air commentators confirmed feeling the vibrations inside the commentary box. Irish players immediately stepped out of their dressing room and moved toward the boundary rope as a precaution.

Spectators in the stands also reacted with concern but remained seated after the initial jolt. Match officials assessed the situation, and after a short pause, they allowed the game to resume without further disruption.

Strong earthquake in Bangladesh, hope everyone is safe. 🇧🇩 pic.twitter.com/VZ4QwbS9qm — ICC Asia Cricket (@ICCAsiaCricket) November 21, 2025

Ireland added important runs in the first session despite losing two quick wickets. The team reached 113 runs by showing patience under pressure.

Goodness. Play has stopped here due to a minor tremor / earthquake. — Cricket Ireland (@cricketireland) November 21, 2025

Stephen Doheny and Lorcan Tucker walked in when Ireland stood at 98 for 5 and started rebuilding the innings. They took advantage of inconsistent bowling and kept the scoreboard moving with well-timed boundaries. Their 81-run partnership provided stability at a crucial moment. Just as Ireland looked settled, the earthquake caused a sudden break in play, creating an unusual interruption on a day dominated by both cricketing action and natural tremors in Dhaka.

#WATCH | A 5.5-magnitude earthquake struck near Narsingdi in Bangladesh, this morning. Visuals from Dhaka as the agencies work to restore damages caused by the tremors. pic.twitter.com/rqHmCggN3L — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2025

Bangladesh Strengthens Position With Two Centuries

Earlier on Day 2, Bangladesh strengthened its position with centuries from Mushfiqur Rahim and Litton Das. The team resumed at 340 for 5 and moved confidently toward a strong total. Mushfiqur started on 99 and reached his 13th Test century with a quick single, becoming the eleventh cricketer to score a hundred in his 100th Test match.

He finally fell for 106 to debutant Matthew Humphreys. Litton also completed his century with aggressive batting, hitting a six and a four to reach triple figures. A vital 123-run partnership between the two senior players pushed Bangladesh to 476.

Ireland’s Bowlers Make Impact but Batting Struggles

Ireland’s bowlers made notable contributions, with Andy McBrine picking up his second six-wicket haul in Test cricket. Matthew Humphreys and Gavin Hoey supported him by taking two wickets each, marking the first time Ireland’s spinners claimed all ten wickets in a Test innings.

Despite their effort with the ball, Ireland struggled with the bat. The team slipped to 98 for 5 by stumps on Day 2. Paul Stirling started well but was dismissed for 27. Bangladesh’s spinners dominated, with Hasan Murad producing the ball of the day to remove Curtis Campher, while Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan Miraz also struck.

By the end of Day 2, Stephen Doheny and Lorcan Tucker attempted to rebuild the innings and prevent further damage. Their steady approach continued into Day 3 as they tried to form a long partnership. However, the pressure from Bangladesh’s bowlers remained strong throughout.