LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
prostitute policy Ambani temple visit Jaipur dk shivakumar Miss Universe 2025 Prize Money Bangladesh earthquake 74th miss universe ashes delhi blast prostitute policy Ambani temple visit Jaipur dk shivakumar Miss Universe 2025 Prize Money Bangladesh earthquake 74th miss universe ashes delhi blast prostitute policy Ambani temple visit Jaipur dk shivakumar Miss Universe 2025 Prize Money Bangladesh earthquake 74th miss universe ashes delhi blast prostitute policy Ambani temple visit Jaipur dk shivakumar Miss Universe 2025 Prize Money Bangladesh earthquake 74th miss universe ashes delhi blast
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
prostitute policy Ambani temple visit Jaipur dk shivakumar Miss Universe 2025 Prize Money Bangladesh earthquake 74th miss universe ashes delhi blast prostitute policy Ambani temple visit Jaipur dk shivakumar Miss Universe 2025 Prize Money Bangladesh earthquake 74th miss universe ashes delhi blast prostitute policy Ambani temple visit Jaipur dk shivakumar Miss Universe 2025 Prize Money Bangladesh earthquake 74th miss universe ashes delhi blast prostitute policy Ambani temple visit Jaipur dk shivakumar Miss Universe 2025 Prize Money Bangladesh earthquake 74th miss universe ashes delhi blast
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd Test Match Halted Amid 5.5-Magnitude Tremors; Players Rush To Boundary For Cover

Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd Test Match Halted Amid 5.5-Magnitude Tremors; Players Rush To Boundary For Cover

An earthquake briefly halted Day 3 of the Bangladesh–Ireland Test in Mirpur, with players and officials feeling the tremors and rushing toward the boundary for safety. After a short pause and assessment, play resumed as Ireland continued rebuilding their innings under pressure.

Earthquake Halts Test Match | Pic Credit: X
Earthquake Halts Test Match | Pic Credit: X

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: November 21, 2025 13:09:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd Test Match Halted Amid 5.5-Magnitude Tremors; Players Rush To Boundary For Cover

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 briefly halted play during the first session of Day 3 of the second Test between Bangladesh and Ireland at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur. Tremors shook the stadium, and on-air commentators confirmed feeling the vibrations inside the commentary box. Irish players immediately stepped out of their dressing room and moved toward the boundary rope as a precaution. 

Spectators in the stands also reacted with concern but remained seated after the initial jolt. Match officials assessed the situation, and after a short pause, they allowed the game to resume without further disruption.

Ireland added important runs in the first session despite losing two quick wickets. The team reached 113 runs by showing patience under pressure.

Stephen Doheny and Lorcan Tucker walked in when Ireland stood at 98 for 5 and started rebuilding the innings. They took advantage of inconsistent bowling and kept the scoreboard moving with well-timed boundaries. Their 81-run partnership provided stability at a crucial moment. Just as Ireland looked settled, the earthquake caused a sudden break in play, creating an unusual interruption on a day dominated by both cricketing action and natural tremors in Dhaka.

Bangladesh Strengthens Position With Two Centuries

Earlier on Day 2, Bangladesh strengthened its position with centuries from Mushfiqur Rahim and Litton Das. The team resumed at 340 for 5 and moved confidently toward a strong total. Mushfiqur started on 99 and reached his 13th Test century with a quick single, becoming the eleventh cricketer to score a hundred in his 100th Test match.

He finally fell for 106 to debutant Matthew Humphreys. Litton also completed his century with aggressive batting, hitting a six and a four to reach triple figures. A vital 123-run partnership between the two senior players pushed Bangladesh to 476.

Ireland’s Bowlers Make Impact but Batting Struggles

Ireland’s bowlers made notable contributions, with Andy McBrine picking up his second six-wicket haul in Test cricket. Matthew Humphreys and Gavin Hoey supported him by taking two wickets each, marking the first time Ireland’s spinners claimed all ten wickets in a Test innings.

Despite their effort with the ball, Ireland struggled with the bat. The team slipped to 98 for 5 by stumps on Day 2. Paul Stirling started well but was dismissed for 27. Bangladesh’s spinners dominated, with Hasan Murad producing the ball of the day to remove Curtis Campher, while Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan Miraz also struck.

By the end of Day 2, Stephen Doheny and Lorcan Tucker attempted to rebuild the innings and prevent further damage. Their steady approach continued into Day 3 as they tried to form a long partnership. However, the pressure from Bangladesh’s bowlers remained strong throughout.

First published on: Nov 21, 2025 1:09 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bangladeshBangladesh vs Ireland Test MatchKolkata Earthquake

RELATED News

IPL 2026 Auction: SRH’s Season-Wise Costliest Players List From 2008 To 2025

Meet Zhang Yiming: China’s Richest Man With a Massive Net Worth – Still No Match for Mukesh Ambani or Gautam Adani

‘Commercial Sex A Career Choice’: Why UK Police Have Been Told To Call Prostitutes ‘Sexual Entrepreneurs’

Frida Kahlo’s Painting Sells For $55 Million, Shatters World Record – What Surreal Message Is Hidden In Her Self-Portrait?

Donald Trump Jr Pays Respect to Ganesh Idol in Jamnagar as Anant & Radhika Ambani Join Him for Ganpati Puja

LATEST NEWS

Have Mini-Objects Escaped 3I/ATLAS? Loeb Says They May Have Already Travelled a Million Kilometres

Crazy Indian Wedding Idea Goes Viral: ‘IV Drips For Hangovers?’ Netizens Ask, ;Next Kya… Open Heart Surgery?’ In Shocking Twist

Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd Test Match Halted Amid 5.5-Magnitude Tremors; Players Rush To Boundary For Cover

Will Nifty 50 Smash Its All-Time Record And Break Its Historic High Soon? Traders Bet Big Market Is Filled With Excitement!

Poco Pad X1 is Coming SOON! Launch Date, Specs, Processor And Price Revealed

Big Bollywood Shock: Dawood’s Nephew Orry And Top Stars Attended ‘Lavish’ Dubai Rave Parties- Probe Reveals Scandalous Details!

Donald Trump Jr Pays Respect to Ganesh Idol in Jamnagar as Anant & Radhika Ambani Join Him for Ganpati Puja

Motilal Oswal Research Allegations Rise Online After ₹490-Crore Kaynes Trade; Brokerage Issues Firm Clarification

RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat Emphasises Social Harmony, Civilisational Unity, And Long-Term Peace

Delhi Trade Fair 2025 Opens for Public: How to Buy Tickets, Entry Gates, Parking & More

Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd Test Match Halted Amid 5.5-Magnitude Tremors; Players Rush To Boundary For Cover

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd Test Match Halted Amid 5.5-Magnitude Tremors; Players Rush To Boundary For Cover

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd Test Match Halted Amid 5.5-Magnitude Tremors; Players Rush To Boundary For Cover
Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd Test Match Halted Amid 5.5-Magnitude Tremors; Players Rush To Boundary For Cover
Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd Test Match Halted Amid 5.5-Magnitude Tremors; Players Rush To Boundary For Cover
Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd Test Match Halted Amid 5.5-Magnitude Tremors; Players Rush To Boundary For Cover

QUICK LINKS