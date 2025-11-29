Barcelona’s 3–1 Win Against Deportivo Alaves Completes 126th Anniversary Celebration

FC Barcelona opened the game by welcoming Alavés with the sole intention of pushing further up the table, but the visitors were also determined to disrupt the Catalans’ plans. Olmo, right at the start, astonished the residents by taking the lead at the first minute, hence making Barcelona defend. The guests seemed to be very well organized with their defense being tight and the midfield being quite active, which made it even more difficult for the home team to establish their customary power. The quick goal made the game even more lively, and Barcelona had to change their plan very fast to not let it happen that they lose hope in keeping their title.

Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves

Barcelona turned the situation gradually in their favor despite the blow at the beginning. The point of no return was Lamine Yamal, a player who was famous for his artistic play and imagination, scored in the 8th minute, thus making it even and also shifting the momentum towards the home team. With the first half rolling on, it was then that Barcelona really started to play the way they wanted, they were more in possession, cautious in their buildup from the back, and were becoming more and more dangerous in the Alaves half. The players on the side of the field that wore the same color as the stands became quite bold, whereas Alavés began to draw back even more and thus they unintentionally invited pressure.

Dani Olmo’s Performance

When the second half commenced, the home team not only secured their dominance but also turned it into reward in the form of Dani Olmo’s goal in the 26th minute which made it 2-1. Alaves put up a fight, though, with a few incursions, substitutions, and even menacing attacks, but the Catalans remained patient and composed. There was an offside call that foiled Alaves’ attempt to score at the very last minute and, thus, Barcelona emerged victors in the match by the score of 3–1. The triumph improved their position in the league and also demonstrated their ability to cope in tough situations once again.

