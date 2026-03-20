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Home > Sports News > BCCI Breaks Silence on Ajit Agarkar’s 2027 ODI World Cup Extension Rumours, Big Twist in Chief Selector’s Future

BCCI Breaks Silence on Ajit Agarkar’s 2027 ODI World Cup Extension Rumours, Big Twist in Chief Selector’s Future

BCCI clarifies rumors surrounding Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar’s tenure extension. With his contract set until September 2026, the board reveals a strategic focus on IPL 2026 to monitor 20 earmarked probables for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

BCCI Breaks Silence on Ajit Agarkar's 2027 ODI World Cup Extension Rumours, Big Twist in Chief Selector's Future. Photo: X
BCCI Breaks Silence on Ajit Agarkar's 2027 ODI World Cup Extension Rumours, Big Twist in Chief Selector's Future. Photo: X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: March 20, 2026 16:16:49 IST

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BCCI Breaks Silence on Ajit Agarkar’s 2027 ODI World Cup Extension Rumours, Big Twist in Chief Selector’s Future

Rumors in Indian cricket administration often spread quicker than a Jasprit Bumrah delivery. According to recent news, Ajit Agarkar, the chief selector of India, had officially applied for an extension to head the selection panel up to the 2027 ICC Men’s ODI World Cup. However, the a senior BCCI official made it clear that there is currently no “request for extension” document lying aside, as Agarkar’s tenure scheduling does not require such a proposal. 

The implementation of Agarkar’s role as the chief selector in July 2023 was accompanied by contract that will officially last until September 2026. Only after the expiration of his current contract, discussions regarding his continuation and specifically his role during the 2027 World Cup will take place. Which will also lead to Agarkar and the BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia having discussions about the national team’s future.

“The selection panel is a sub-committee of the BCCI, and the selectors’ contract runs till September this year,” a senior BCCI official told PTI. 

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”Ajit’s contract ends in September, and after that the BCCI secretary and Ajit will have to decide whether he would continue till next year’s ODI World Cup. A senior selector can continue for up to four years as per the constitution, and he doesn’t need to seek an extension,” he added.

A Golden Era Under Agarkar

Why is there so much focus on Agarkars job? It simply shows he has made big mark. After becoming the selector just before the 2023 Asia Cup, the ex Indian fast bowler along with his support staff have guided the team to achieve the highest performance level that the Indian cricket has ever seen- which includes 2 T20 World Cups and 1 Champions Trophy title, where India became the first team to win 3 consecutive ICC trophies. 

Shifting Focus: IPL 2026 and the 50-Over Vision

While many are distracted by administrative contracts, the selection committee have their eyes set on a distant future. IPL 2026 will start on March 28 and the selectors for now is still shaping India’s cricket strategy. Although the “big twist” that no new contract has been signed yet, considering his track record, his role in the journey towards 2027 can’t be more than a background one.

“The BCCI is looking at each selector watching at least one game per week which covers five games per week from the venue. Else obviously they can track on TV,” the official further added. 

Read More: IPL 2026 RCB Tickets: Complete Step-by-Step Booking Guide For Phase 1 Sale And How to Buy Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Passes Online

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Tags: 2027 ODI World CupAjit AgarkarbcciChief SelectorCricket AdministrationCricket newsdevajit-saikiahome-hero-pos-9ICC Champions Trophy 2025indian cricket teamIPL 2026t20 world cup 2026Team India Probables

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BCCI Breaks Silence on Ajit Agarkar’s 2027 ODI World Cup Extension Rumours, Big Twist in Chief Selector’s Future

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BCCI Breaks Silence on Ajit Agarkar’s 2027 ODI World Cup Extension Rumours, Big Twist in Chief Selector’s Future
BCCI Breaks Silence on Ajit Agarkar’s 2027 ODI World Cup Extension Rumours, Big Twist in Chief Selector’s Future
BCCI Breaks Silence on Ajit Agarkar’s 2027 ODI World Cup Extension Rumours, Big Twist in Chief Selector’s Future
BCCI Breaks Silence on Ajit Agarkar’s 2027 ODI World Cup Extension Rumours, Big Twist in Chief Selector’s Future

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