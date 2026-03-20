IPL 2026 RCB Tickets: Complete Step-by-Step Booking Guide For Phase 1 Sale And How to Buy Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Passes Online

The countdown for another season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has started. Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru in the first match. RCB have issued the advisory for the fans on how to buy the tickets for the first phase. While actual ticket sales are yet to go live, the franchise has outlined a step-by-step process.

When to Buy Tickets?

The dates for the ticket sales are yet to be confirmed, the pre-booking guide has been released by RCB. Fans are advised to stay tuned to official updates from both the franchise and the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

Where to Buy Tickets?

Once the tickets will be available, the fans can purchase them through multiple authorised platforms, including the team’s official website, BookMyShow, and Zomato’s District app. These platforms will offer both online and offline booking options for fans.

How to Buy Tickets?

The online booking can be done on BookMyShow, the District app, or RCB’s official website. The fans will need to choose their desired matches, seating categories and complete the payment through digital options like UPI, cards, or net banking. Tickets will then be delivered via email or SMS.

Offline purchases will be available at authorised stadium counters and retail outlets. The fans will need to carry a valid photo ID.

Ticket holders will be eligible for free metro rides on match days in Bengaluru.

RCB’s Schedule for Phase 1

While Royal Challengers Bengaluru who will come in as defending champions will begin the campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru on March 28, they will then host Chennai Super Kings on April in what promises to be a blockbuster clash. The side will then take the flight to Guwahati to face Rajasthan Royals on April 10 before travelling to Mumbai for the April 12 fixture against Mumbai Indians.

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