Home > Sports > BCCI Faces Heat Over Virat Kohli’s Exclusive London Fitness Test: Why the Exception?

The BCCI has come under scrutiny after allowing Virat Kohli to undergo his mandatory fitness test in London while the rest of the squad completed theirs in Bengaluru. The exception has sparked debate over favoritism, raising questions about whether such flexibility should become a norm in Indian cricket.

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last updated: September 3, 2025 12:20:35 IST

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is in the limelight following reports that Virat Kohli was given special permission to complete his required fitness test in London, rather than being part of the rest of the team in Bengaluru. The action has created a ripple effect leading to the Asia Cup.

Virat Kohli’s London Test Sparks Questions

According to the reports, senior players such as Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Shubman Gill, and Mohammed Siraj attended the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru on August 29 to undergo their examination. These assessments are part and parcel of the preparations ahead of a busy international schedule of India.

However, Kohli, who is presently in England with his family, was permitted to do his test abroad under supervision which is approved by BCCI. This exemption has created speculation as to why the board made an exception in respect to one player, as all would normally be expected to go through the same processes.

BCCI’s Stance on the Fitness Protocol

Kohli is already retired in T20Is and Tests and is only available in ODIs. It is expected that he will be included in the team during the October-November ODI series in Australia. His fitness report was sent to the BCCI along with that of other players even though his test was taken in a strange location.

Although not specifically referencing the exception, one of the senior BCCI officials indicated that Kohli would have sought prior authorization to make his assessment overseas. This has silently brought into question whether such authorizations can be extended to other persons in the same situation, especially those who are handling injuries or personal obligations in foreign countries.

Who Completed Fitness Tests in Bengaluru?

The initial round of testing placed the focus on both the old and the new players. The well-known players like Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Sanju Samson experienced complete reviews. Emerging talents such as Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma and Rinku Singh were also put to the test.

Though the majority passed the necessary fitness tests, some players had only been partially evaluated because of the current workload management or conditioning protocol. These examinations were centered more on the strength levels, stamina, and recovery patterns to keep the players at the optimum level.

What Lies Ahead for BCCI’s Fitness Approach?

BCCI has already scheduled a second round of testing in September and is targeting those players who are in rehab or at the return-to-play phase. Some who will be evaluated next month include KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant and Nitish Reddy.

With injuries and fatigue becoming a major issue in Indian cricket over the past few years, BCCI hardened its position on fitness protocols. No longer an option: Mandatory clearances prior to major assignment to prevent last-minute withdrawals.

Although the test of Kohli in London can be regarded as a single operation, the relocation still leaves the BCCI with a larger question: can such flexibility in testing fitness be a common practice or can it be a privilege that is only granted in exceptional cases?

QUICK LINKS