India’s Squad For Australia Tour: Shubman Gill Named New ODI Captain; Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Return

As per the latest reports, Rohit Sharma could be dropped as an ODI captain of India, and Shubman Gill could replace the position, especially in the upcoming series to Australia. The news comes after the expected meeting of the BCCI selection committee that could not only determine the squad but also the change in leadership.

Team India ODI Captaincy Shift From Rohit Sharma To Shubman Gill

Rohit has been subject to examination over his fitness and shape even after passing fitness tests in the recent past. According to the sources, the selectors will meet him personally to discuss whether he wishes to remain a captain or resign. Parallel to this, there are reports that the board is inclined to groom Gill to be long term leader possibly with the 2027 ODI World Cup being his big task. Gill is not unfamiliar with leadership, he already leads India in Test cricket, after Rohit and Virat Kohli retired in the red ball game. The change would be an important one in the history of Indian cricket, the passing of the torch of an experienced captain to a more youthful and future oriented leader.

Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma In India vs Australia ODIs

In the meantime, the old guard such as Rohit and Kohli might still be included in the ODI team in the new captaincy setup. In the event that the reports are valid, the decision might be made soon, perhaps on the third day of the selection meeting in Ahmedabad, as India and the West Indies continue their Test. To Rohit, quitting would be the conclusion of an era in the leadership of ODI but could also enable him to concentrate more on batting duties, and handling of his workload.

Also Read: Australia vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch AUS vs NZ match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps online in India?