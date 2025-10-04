LIVE TV
Australia vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch AUS vs NZ match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps online in India?

New Zealand is behind Australia, who have scored 1-0 in the T20I series due to the good batting performance. The final game at Bay Oval is also a must to win to remain alive in the series.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: October 4, 2025 13:31:17 IST

It follows the final of three series of T20s between the visiting New Zealand and Australia and the latter is under the risk of losing the series. The hosts had won the first match and a large share of the credit to that was a scorching performance of 85 off 43 balls by Mitchell Marsh who had made Australia pursue 182 and had six wickets in their possession and numerous deliveries still to make. 

When And Where To Watch AUS vs NZ 3rd T20I Match Live?

The third and final game will be held on October 4 but the toss will be done an hour before the game. The games will take place in Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. The match would be broadcasted live on Sony Sports Network. The match begins at 11:45 AM IST with the toss scheduled for 11:15 AM IST.

Australia vs New Zealand 3rd T20I 

New Zealand was made to feel mighty by the Century of 106 divided by 66 by Tim Robinson over the first game already burdened by its drawbacks with 6/3 in the second over. This effort was futile however following the end of it all since the Australian deep and explosive batting overwhelmed the total. Australia was leading the first game 1-0 and was going into the second match with a lot of confidence over New Zealand who had felt that they had to win this game to be in the game. In the second T20s, New Zealand will have to be offensive on the bat and leave the task of placing the offensive Australian batting line up in their houses to the bowlers. Even a loss on this will give Australia a series advantage. New Zealand will be straining to change strategies particularly with respect to pace and spin alliances, field positioning and the speed of batting.

Australia has a high advantage due to the recent achievements in the quest of high totals and depth of batting. New Zealand has to rehearse the performance under pressure and they should make early inroads to rescue the series in case they want.

First published on: Oct 4, 2025 1:30 PM IST
