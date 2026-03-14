BCCI Naman Awards 2026: From Rahul Dravid to Mithali Raj, Check Out The List of Winners at Annual BCCI Awards

Rahul Dravid, Roger Binny, and Mithali Raj are among the legendary cricketers who will be honoured with lifetime achievement awards at the annual BCCI Naman Awards. The awards will be held in Delhi on Sunday, the 15th of March. The Indian cricket board announced that, along with the three lifetime achievement award winners, it will also reward players from different age groups in domestic and international cricket.

Rahul Dravid, Roger Binny, and Mithali Raj to be honoured with Lifetime Achievement Awards

Rahul Dravid has been one of the finest servants of Indian cricket. His cricketing career alone was worthy of a lifetime achievement award. However, after finishing his playing career, Dravid coached the Under-19 Indian team before stepping up to become head coach of the senior team, with whom he won the T20 World Cup in 2024.

Roger Binny was one of the most vital cogs of the Indian team that went on to win the Cricket World Cup in 1983. The all-rounder finished as the highest wicket-taker in the edition as India lifted their first World Cup. Like Dravid, Binny has held multiple roles within the team and the BCCI after retiring. He was the head-coach of the U-19 team in 2000 and even served as the chief selector of the men’s team and the BCCI president.

Mithali Raj’s name has been synonymous with Women’s cricket in India. The right-handed batter is considered the greatest female batter for India. She represented the country across formats in 333 games, in a career spanning 23 years. With over 10,000 runs across formats, Raj will be honoured with the lifetime achievement award from the BCCI on Sunday.

Shubman Gill and Smriti Mandhana named best international players

Shubman Gill and Smriti Mandhana are set to be named the best international players in the 2024-25 season. Gill had a prolific year in 2025 while leading the Indian team in England in five tests. The visitors drew the series, with the skipper being named the player of the series. He was the top scorer in the series with 754 runs in 10 innings with four centuries to his name.

Mandhana, on the other hand, scored the most runs in the Women’s ODI World Cup for India as the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side went on to win the tournament for the first time. In the year 2025, the left-handed batter scored 1,362 runs in 23 ODI innings, ending the year with an average of more than 60 while striking at close to 110.

Full List of BCCI Naman Award Winners

Highest Wickets in One Day Internationals – 2024-25 – Women – Deepti Sharma

Highest Run Getter in One Day Internationals -2024-25- Women – Smriti Mandhana

Best International Debut in 2024-25 – Women – N Sree Charani

Best International Debut in 2024-25 – Men – Harshit Rana

Best Performance in BCCI Domestic Tournaments of 2024-25 – Mumbai Cricket Association

Best Umpire In Domestic Cricket in 2023-24 – Ulhas Gandhe

Madhavrao Scindia Award: Highest Wicket-Taker In The Ranji Trophy in 2024-25 – Elite Group – Harsh Dubey (Vidarbha)

Madhavrao Scindia Award: Highest Wicket-Taker In The Ranji Trophy in 2024-25 – Plate Group – Suchith J (Nagaland)

Madhavrao Scindia Award: Highest Run Getter In The Ranji Trophy in 2024-25 – Elite Group – Yash Rathod (Vidarbha)

Madhavrao Scindia Award: Highest Run Getter In The Ranji Trophy in 2024-25 – Plate Group – Snehal Kauthankar (Goa)

Lala Amarnath Award for the Best All-Rounder In Domestic Limited-Overs Competitions, 2024-25 – Ayush Mhatre (Mumbai)

Lala Amarnath Award for the Best All-Rounder in the Ranji Trophy, 2024-25 – Harsh Dubey (Vidarbha)

Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy: Best Woman Cricketer (Jr Domestic) of 2024-25 – Ira Jadhav (Mumbai

Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy: Best Woman Cricketer (Sr Domestic) of 2024-25 (Sr Women One Day) – Shafali Verma (Haryana)

Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy: Highest Wicket-Taker In (U16) Vijay Merchant Trophy in 2024-25 – Elite Group – Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan (Madhya Pradesh)

Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy: Highest Wicket-Taker In (U16) Vijay Merchant Trophy in 2024-25 – Plate Group – Kishan Sarkar (Tripura)

Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy: Highest Run Getter In (U16) Vijay Merchant Trophy in 2024-25 – Elite Group – Shanthanu Singh (Uttar Pradesh)

Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy: Highest Run Getter In (U16) Vijay Merchant Trophy in 2024-25 – Plate Group – Pritam Raj (Bihar)

M.A. Chidambaram Trophy: Highest Wicket-Taker In (U19) Cooch Behar Trophy in 2024- 25 – Elite Group – Hemchudeshan J (Tamil Nadu)

M.A. Chidambaram Trophy: Highest Wicket-Taker In (U19) Cooch Behar Trophy in 2024- 25 – Plate Group – Arkajit Roy (Tripura)

M.A. Chidambaram Trophy: Highest Run Getter In (U19) Cooch Behar Trophy in 2024- 25 – Elite Group – Nitya J Pandya (Baroda)

M.A. Chidambaram Trophy: Highest Run Getter In (U19) Cooch Behar Trophy in 2024- 25 – Plate Group – Ragavan Ramamoorthy (Pondicherry)

M.A. Chidambaram Trophy: Highest Wicket-Taker In (U23) Col. C K Nayudu Trophy in 2024-25 – Elite Group – Vicky Ostwal (Maharashtra)

M.A. Chidambaram Trophy: Highest Wicket-Taker In (U23) Col. C K Nayudu Trophy in 2024-25 – Plate Group – Dipjyoti Saikia (Assam)

M.A. Chidambaram Trophy: Highest Run Getter In (U23) Col. C K Nayudu Trophy in 2024-25 – Elite Group – Macneil H N (Karnataka)

M.A. Chidambaram Trophy: Highest Run Getter In (U23) Col. C K Nayudu Trophy in 2024-25 – Plate Group – R Jashwanth Shreeram (Pondicherry)

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