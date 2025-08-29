BCCI Shakes Up, Roger Binny Steps Down As President, Rajeev Shukla Takes Charge As Interim President

In a major development, Roger Binny resigned as President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), as he is unable to continue due to the constitution age limit of 70. There is an age limit for BCCI appointments, although the National Sports Bill, which just recently concluded, was able to raise the age limit to 75 for national sports associations.

Rajeev Shukla taking over BCCI

Rajeev Shukla is now taking over the role of interim BCCI President, effective immediately. Shukla has been the vice president since December 2020 and was the IPL chairman, so he has a combination of experience and administration behind him to serve in this role. He will address outstanding matters until the election of a new president at the upcoming AGM scheduled for September.

Rajeev Shukla’s first duty after taking over BCCI

Shukla’s first order of business will be to find a replacement principal sponsor for Team India, since Dream11 has stepped aside from Team India sponsorship. This is a very immediate urgent task since the Asia Cup begins in early September. This transition is a clean handover based on the BCCI’s constitution. It demonstrates the importance of institutional continuity in BCCI, especially in the trenches of Indian cricket administration. With the Asia Cup close and knowing an important sponsorship position is vacant, Shukla’s appointment is a good indication that the board is in capable hands during this transitional period.

BCCI elections

The BCCI is set for elections next month, where only state associations will elect the next, permanent president. Meanwhile, Shukla’s role will be crucial in steering the board and navigating immediate challenges as well as the ensuring business as usual with an eye on cricket. Not only will sponsorship be provided by him, but his leadership will also have some influence on what BCCI will determine as reasonable levels of player workload management, new domestic reforms, and long term financial planning. With India having a busy cricket schedule now and in the future, Shukla’s leadership will brings security and assurance that the BCCI’s priorities remain aligned with not only cricketing conditions but also good governance.

