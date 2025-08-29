LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > BCCI Shakes Up, Roger Binny Steps Down As President, Rajeev Shukla Takes Charge As Interim President

BCCI Shakes Up, Roger Binny Steps Down As President, Rajeev Shukla Takes Charge As Interim President

As he approached the age of 70, Roger Binny resigned as BCCI president. Veteran administrator and former IPL Chairman Rajeev Shukla takes over as the board's interim leader. Shukla will remain in this role until the September AGM, when a new president will be chosen.

The underlying message is that a smooth transition shows some level of leadership stability and governance. (Image Credit: ANI)
The underlying message is that a smooth transition shows some level of leadership stability and governance. (Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 29, 2025 19:09:17 IST

In a major development, Roger Binny resigned as President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), as he is unable to continue due to the constitution age limit of 70. There is an age limit for BCCI appointments, although the National Sports Bill, which just recently concluded, was able to raise the age limit to 75 for national sports associations.

Rajeev Shukla taking over BCCI 

Rajeev Shukla is now taking over the role of interim BCCI President, effective immediately. Shukla has been the vice president since December 2020 and was the IPL chairman, so he has a combination of experience and administration behind him to serve in this role. He will address outstanding matters until the election of a new president at the upcoming AGM scheduled for September.

Rajeev Shukla’s first duty after taking over BCCI

Shukla’s first order of business will be to find a replacement principal sponsor for Team India, since Dream11 has stepped aside from Team India sponsorship. This is a very immediate urgent task since the Asia Cup begins in early September. This transition is a clean handover based on the BCCI’s constitution. It demonstrates the importance of institutional continuity in BCCI, especially in the trenches of Indian cricket administration. With the Asia Cup close and knowing an important sponsorship position is vacant, Shukla’s appointment is a good indication that the board is in capable hands during this transitional period.

BCCI elections 

The BCCI is set for elections next month, where only state associations will elect the next, permanent president. Meanwhile, Shukla’s role will be crucial in steering the board and navigating immediate challenges as well as the ensuring business as usual with an eye on cricket. Not only will sponsorship be provided by him, but his leadership will also have some influence on what BCCI will determine as reasonable levels of player workload management, new domestic reforms, and long term financial planning. With India having a busy cricket schedule now and in the future, Shukla’s leadership will brings security and assurance that the BCCI’s priorities remain aligned with not only cricketing conditions but also good governance.

Also Read: What Is BCCI’s Bronco Test? This South African Legend Calls It ‘Worst Fitness Drill’

Tags: bcciBCCI PresidentRajeev ShuklaRoger Binny

RELATED News

Here’s How Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 Is Sure To Have Drama!
Is This Lionel Messi’s Last Game? He Hints At Farewell
End Of An Era: Rahul Dravid Steps Down As Head Coach Of Rajasthan Royals
Are You Aware Of Roger Federer’s Biggest Possible Deal In The History Of Sports And Its Reasons?
RCB Offers ₹25 Lakh Each to Families Who Lost Their Loved Ones In The Tragic Stadium Stampede

LATEST NEWS

US Denies Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas Entry to UN Amid Growing Support for Palestinian Statehood
7 Lesser Known And Strange Royal Family Facts That Will Surprise You
Who Was Andriy Parubiy? The Ukrainian Politician Killed In Lviv Under Mysterious Circumstances
Breaking: After a Gap of 7 Years, PM Modi Lands In China To Attend the SCO Summit
World’s Biggest Arms Buyers Revealed: Where Do India, Pakistan Rank?
Top Terror Facilitator ‘Samandar Chacha’ Killed in Gurez Sector Operation
Do you throw away the ashes of the lamp after the puja? It has these 5 divine qualities…
Italy’s Giorgia Meloni’s Photos Appear on Porn Site – Know What Happened Next
France Rejects US Move to Block Palestinian Officials from UN – Is Donald Trump Fueling a New Rift with Europe?
Why It’s Illegal To Wear Camouflage In Barbados- The Real Reason Behind The Unique Law Tourists Must Know Before Visiting
BCCI Shakes Up, Roger Binny Steps Down As President, Rajeev Shukla Takes Charge As Interim President

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

BCCI Shakes Up, Roger Binny Steps Down As President, Rajeev Shukla Takes Charge As Interim President

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

BCCI Shakes Up, Roger Binny Steps Down As President, Rajeev Shukla Takes Charge As Interim President
BCCI Shakes Up, Roger Binny Steps Down As President, Rajeev Shukla Takes Charge As Interim President
BCCI Shakes Up, Roger Binny Steps Down As President, Rajeev Shukla Takes Charge As Interim President
BCCI Shakes Up, Roger Binny Steps Down As President, Rajeev Shukla Takes Charge As Interim President

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?