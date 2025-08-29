What Is BCCI’s Bronco Test? This South African Legend Calls It ‘Worst Fitness Drill’

Former South African cricketer AB de Villiers has sounded the alarm with respect to the Bronco Test, which is the latest fitness assessment still under review by the BCCI for Indian cricketers. De Villiers went on his YouTube channel and described it as ‘one of the worst you can do,’ explaining how the shuttle run had made his ‘lungs burn’ during his days of training at high altitude sites like the University of Pretoria, and SuperSport Park.

What is Bronco Test?

De Villiers first did what South Africans refer to as the ‘sprint repeat ability test’ when he was just 16 years old. This is accomplished by shuttling five times over 20m, 40m and 60m (5 x 20m, 5 x 40m and 5 x 60m), for a total of 1,200 metres with no breaks. The Bronco Test is a rigorous assessment of cardiovascular endurance and aerobic capacity. The Bronco Test is even more demanding than the current Yo Yo test.

Who introduced Bronco Test for Indian Cricket team?

The Bronco Test came into being under the appointment of strength and conditioning coach Adrian Le Roux, and as he is introducing a new fitness standard for the Indian Cricket team under the demands of a relentless multi format cricketing calendar. Not everyone is convinced the change is sensible. Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has taken issue with any such abrupt changes. ‘If the changes in fitness testing are very particular to an individual and not a seamless transition from accepted practices, you could easily incur injuries’ he said.

Is it suitable for Indian Cricket team?

The Bronco Test is a total leap in conditioning expectations, as both de Villiers’ colorful memories and Ashwin’s caution state, there are serious concerns for players’ health, increments in adapting to new expectations, and the rationale behind this extreme measure as Indian cricket continues to improve its benchmark for elite performance.

Fitness is front and centre in modern day cricket, and the BCCI’s introduction of the Bronco Test may reestablish the physical norms of cricketers. The discussion now revolves around whether the potential conditioning benefits outweigh the costs associated with remaining human, and the chance of injury.

Also Read: Harbhajan Singh’s ‘Slap That Echoed’ Against Sreesanth Moment Is Now Public, Lalit Modi Makes It Viral!