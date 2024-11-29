BCCI VP Suggests Alternatives To ‘Hybrid’ Champions Trophy Model

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla has discussed hybrid model alternatives for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, ensuring the safety of players. There is no clarity on India's participation in Pakistan yet, and a final decision is expected after talks with the ICC.

The controversy surrounding the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy in which India is supposed to play Pakistan has been heating up after the Board of Control for Cricket in India, or BCCI, has made its clear stand on safety and security aspects. With less than two months left for the Champions Trophy, the BCCI Vice-President, Rajeev Shukla, on Friday suggested three alternatives of playing the hybrid model if the concerns raised over India traveling to Pakistan remain a major talking point.

Shukla emphasized that ensuring the safety of Indian cricketers is the top priority for the board. He confirmed that discussions were ongoing, and a final decision would be made after assessing the situation. “Our talks are on. A decision would be taken after looking at the situation. Top priority is the safety of the players. Hybrid mode is also there, there are other options also. Discussions are going on,” said Shukla.

#WATCH | Delhi: On Champions Trophy in Pakistan, BCCI vice president & Congress leader Rajeev Shukla says, “Our discussions are going on. A decision will be taken after looking at the situation. Our top priority is the safety of the players. Hybrid mode is also an option,… pic.twitter.com/daIaqIEyZ2 — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2024

The ICC Champions Trophy is scheduled for February 2025, but with the tensions regarding the location of the event, the BCCI has been very cautious. The reason why India has not toured Pakistan since 2008 due to political and security concerns has only increased the vagueness in regard to the tournament’s future. Shukla’s comments indicate that the BCCI is going to be very cautious to ensure that the Indian team will play while ensuring the well-being of the players.

Other Alternatives Under Consideration

The hybrid model has been taken at the center of the debate. So the Pakistan games can be staged according to plan, and the games of India may likely have to be shifted to the third country. This experiment came through in 2023 as a result of a discussion which was held and an amicable solution was executed while conducting the Asia Cup; Indian matches were arranged there but the remaining Asia Cup were played in Pakistan.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the ICC will have a virtual meeting on November 29, 2024, in which the fate of the Champions Trophy will be decided. This meeting is likely to focus on whether the tournament would continue solely in Pakistan or another hybrid model where another country will share the hosting responsibility.

By the end of this week, the ICC Board would finalize its decision with the final schedule of the tournament coming out the very next day.

India-Pak Cricket Relations

India and Pakistan have a bitter cricketing history. Since the last bilateral series between the two countries in 2012-13, only in multi-nation tournaments, mainly in ICC events, and the Asia Cup did they face each other on the field. The disagreement over India’s participation in the 2025 Champions Trophy is, to an extent, a result of the diplomatic tensions between the two nations which are still influencing their cricket relations.

The security and safety concerns of the Indian players always hover on their minds while traveling to Pakistan. The BCCI has already been vocal about this stance-there will be no trip unless and until the Indian government permits it. Therefore, there might be a governmental seal on the decision regarding the Champions Trophy as well.

