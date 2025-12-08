‘Be The Man…’ Jemimah Rodrigues’ Cryptic Post Raises Eyebrows After Smriti Mandhana Calls Of Wedding With Palash Muchhal

The sad day came on Sunday after days of speculations, rumours and fan theories, as India women cricket star Smriti Mandhana formally announced that she had broken off her marriage to music producer Palash Muchhal.

Smriti Mandhana Calls Off Wedding

The wedding was to be performed on November 23, however, it was postponed indefinitely due to a last minute medical emergency of Smriti’s father Srinivas Mandhana.

This was then preceded by the admission of groom-to-be Palash Muchhal to hospital because of stress related health issues.

Jemimah Rodrigues’ crpytic post

Smriti Mandhana has gone on Sunday to Instagram to inform listeners that the wedding was called off and asked fans to give her her privacy.

Throughout the breakup, there was one person who turned out to be the greatest support-team mate of Smriti, her team mate, Jemimah Rodrigues. Jemimah had earlier on halted her Women big bash league campaign in Australia in between to be with Smriti in India.

At this point, the wedding was off the record, and Jemimah was again with her friend and companion, in support of her. Going to Instagram, Jemimah posted a mysterious image on her story, which featured a group of young singers in the performance of the popular song by Olivia Dean, “Man I Need.”

Soon fans started paying attention to the lyrics of the song which contain very emotional and deep lines such as: “Looks like we are making up with the time. Need you to spell it out for me.”

What did Smriti announce?

This was announced through an emotional Instagram post, which Mandhana, known to be privately oriented, was forced to write because of the increasingly loud rumours due to the sudden cancellation of the ceremony last month.

My life has been subject to fair share of speculation in the recent few weeks, and I think it is necessary that I come out at this time. I am quite a secretive person and I would prefer to stay like that, however, I must explain that I called off the wedding, but I just need to say it on Instagram.

I feel that we have a greater mission to accomplish in this world and in my case that has always been to serve my country at the top level. I would like to keep playing and get trophies on behalf of India as long as I can and that is where I will always be in focus.

ALSO READ: How Much Money Will Virat Kohli Earn In Vijay Hazare Trophy? Check Star Batter’s Shockingly Low Match Fee Here