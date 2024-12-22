Bears vs Lions Week 16: How To Watch, Stream, And Listen To The Game

The Chicago Bears (4-10) host the Detroit Lions in Week 16 at Soldier Field. Catch the game at 12 p.m. CT on FOX or stream on Fubo. The Bears, who are on an eight-game losing streak, look to play spoiler against the Lions. Here's everything you need to know to watch.

What Channel Is Bears vs Lions Game On?

For those watching on television, the game will be seen on FOX at 12:00 p.m. CT. Kenny Albert will provide play-by-play coverage and Jonathan Vilma will bring additional expert analysis. Megan Olivi will report from the sideline, bringing fans up-to-date on the latest game action.

How To Stream Bears vs Lions Game Online

If you are unable to watch the Bears game on TV, watch the game live through streaming Fubo with a free three-day trial for new signups. The game can also be accessed on NFL+ via the Apple App Store or Google Play. The match will be streamed live on all streaming platforms at 12:00 p.m. CT.

If you’re in transit or want to listen, you can get the game on the radio by catching the Bears-Lions game at the following channels: 1470 AM and 100.3 FM in Peoria, Illinois, featuring Jeff Joniak on play-by-play, Tom Thayer providing analysis, and Jason McKie reporting from the sidelines. For SiriusXM listeners, the game will be available on Channels 382 and 805.

Bears vs Lions Predictions: What To Expect

Given that the Bears have been unable to find their rhythm and are coming off an eight-game losing streak, it is not easy to predict a win for them. The Lions are supposed to win this game, and the predicted score is Lions 27, Bears 20. Although they almost pulled off a comeback in their Thanksgiving game against Detroit, where they were showing some flashes of promise, the Bears have not done much since the dismissal of head coach Matt Eberflus.

The only hard thing in this one for the Lions is seeing another win through the season; that is tough. Therefore, this is a crucial game for them in a quest to secure a playoff spot.

The last weeks of the season will surely be the games where the Bears are keenly watched; this time for finishing in good terms and in their own soil before their fans at Soldier Field.

