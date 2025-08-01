Home > Sports > Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley Set Record For Most 50 Plus Partnerships vs India

Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley Set Record For Most 50 Plus Partnerships vs India

England openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett have now recorded the most 50+ partnerships (8) by any opening pair against India in Test cricket. They reached this milestone during the fifth and final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at The Oval, further extending their dominance at the top.

Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley Set Record for Most 50 Plus Partnerships vs India (Image Credit - X)
Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley Set Record for Most 50 Plus Partnerships vs India (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: August 1, 2025 19:40:37 IST

England openers Zak Crawley-Ben Duckett continue their brilliance against India as the duo now has the most 50+ (8) partnerships for an opening pair against the Men in Blue in Tests.

Historic Feat Achieved at The Oval

They achieved this feat in their outing in the fifth and final match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against India on Friday at the Oval.

Crawley-Duckett Surpass Cook-Strauss

Duckett and Crawley in 18 innings have added 984 runs as opening pair against India the most runs by an England openers, against the Men in Blue surpassing 932 runs in 20 innings added by Alastair Cook and Andrew Strauss.

Duckett Shines in the Series

Duckett is the second highest run scorer for England in the ongoing Test series against India, he has slammed 408 in 8 innings at an average of 51.00 with two fifties and a hundred under his belt.

Crawley’s Starts but No Big Scores

On the other hand, Crawley has got starts in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy but has not converted them into big scores; he has managed to make 264 runs in eight innings at an average of 37.71 with three fifties under his name.

England Dominate Day 2 Morning Session

Coming to the match, a five-wicket haul by pacer Gus Atkinson and a quickfire 92-run opening stand by Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley pushed India to the back foot during the first session of the second day of the fifth Test against England at The Oval on Friday.

At the end of the session’s play, England was 109/1, with Crawley (52*) and Ollie Pope (12*) unbeaten. They trail by 115 runs. India kick-started day two at 204/6, with Karun Nair (52*) and Washington Sundar (19*) unbeaten.

The duo started the day on a positive note, with Nair and Sundar getting a boundary each against Josh Tongue in the first over of the day.

Nair did survive a leg-before-wicket against Atkinson, but Josh Tongue got him lbw for 57 in 109 balls, with eight fours. Tongue sprayed it down the leg side and well outside off, but the ball nipped back in sharply and beat the inside edge of Nair’s bat to crash into his back pad knee roll. India was 218/7, with the 55-run partnership over between the duo.

Sundar also holed it to the deep square leg in the hands of Jamie Overton, with Tongue getting his wicket for 26 in 55 balls, with three fours. India was 220/8.

Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna were done away with by Atkinson, who got his five-wicket haul. India was bundled out for 224 runs in 69.4 overs.

Atkinson (5/33) and Tongue (3/57) were destructive with the ball for England, never letting India settle with a massive partnership.

Brief Scores: England: ENG 175/3 (Zak Crawley 52, Ben Duckett 43, Akash Deep 1/46) vs India.

ALSO READ: Akash Deep Shares Heated Moment with Ben Duckett, KL Rahul Intervenes – Watch

Tags: Ben Duckettengland tourteam indiazak crawley

RELATED News

Yuzvendra Chahal Expresses Regret Over MS Dhoni’s Last Match: ‘I Could Have Done Better’
England Players Wear White Headbands To Honor Late Graham Thorpe During IND vs ENG 5th Test
Zak Crawley Joins Ben Stokes, Joe Root: Third England Batter To Reach 3000 Runs In World Test Championship
Controversy Erupts As Pakistan Fan Removed From Old Trafford During India-England Test Over Safety Concerns
Jasprit Bumrah Released From India’s Squad For 5th Test Against England Due To Workload Management

LATEST NEWS

CBI Court Mohali Convicts 5 Police Officers In Fake Encounter Case
Bapatla Police Bust PAN-India Cyber Crime Gang: Two Arrested, 127 Cases Across 18 States, ₹50 Lakh Looted
Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley Set Record For Most 50 Plus Partnerships vs India
ECI slams Rahul For Irresponsible Threats, Says His Comments Deplorable
Race Against Death: Indian Diplomatic Intervention Puts Death Sentence of Nimisha Priya on Hold in Yemen
CBSE Releases The Class 12 Compartment Result 2025, Check Details
Welcome To This Town Where It’s Illegal To Die – But Why?
Police Deployed In Pune Following Tensions Over Social Media Post
T-BJP Slams CM Revanth Reddy Over ‘Threats’ To Young Journalists
Is Ghee Healthy? Not When You Eat It with These Foods
Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley Set Record For Most 50 Plus Partnerships vs India

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley Set Record For Most 50 Plus Partnerships vs India

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley Set Record For Most 50 Plus Partnerships vs India
Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley Set Record For Most 50 Plus Partnerships vs India
Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley Set Record For Most 50 Plus Partnerships vs India
Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley Set Record For Most 50 Plus Partnerships vs India

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?