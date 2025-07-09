Ben McLemore, Former Portland Trail Blazer Sentenced To More Than 8 Years In Prison After Rape Conviction

Ben McLemore, a former Portland Trailblazer, was found guilty of raping a woman at a party in Lake Oswego in October 2021 and was given a prison sentence.

McLemore, 32, was given an eight-year, four-month jail sentence in a Clackamas County court on Wednesday. In addition, he was ordered to register as a sex offender and undergo post-prison supervision for about 12 years.

McLemore was convicted on July 3 of one count each of first-degree sexual abuse, first-degree unlawful sexual penetration, and first-degree rape.

When McLemore was playing with the Blazers in 2021, a lady reportedly came to Lake Oswego police to say that he had sexually abused her. She claimed she was too drunk to give her consent.

Due to an outstanding felony warrant, McLemore was taken into custody at Portland International Airport on April 9, 2024.

According to a statement by Clackamas County First Assistant District Attorney Scott Healy, “many people are often afraid to report this type of conduct for a number of reasons.” “I hope that the victim’s bravery and resilience in this instance will inspire others to come forward when sexual assault has taken place. The defendant’s sentencing today should serve as a reminder that our community will not accept this kind of behavior and that the Clackamas County DA’s Office will always make a concerted effort to hold criminals accountable and provide victims justice.”

According to Lake Oswego police, a Clackamas County grand jury heard evidence in the case in February 2024, including testimony from the lady who said McLemore had assaulted her. The panel then issued an arrest warrant and indictment against McLemore.

Two months later, McLemore was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals.

Statement by McLemore’s attorney

“We hope the Oregon Legislature will adopt a ‘second look’ process that would evaluate whether he should serve the entire 100 month sentence or whether, beyond the short alcohol-influenced encounter that led to this conviction, he is a considerate and humble person who has lived an honorable, community-focused life,” McLemore’s attorney, Kristen Winemiller, told ESPN

“I did not rape this woman,” McLemore said in a statement, denying that he had sexually assaulted her. “I don’t abuse people sexually. I’ve never approached a lady for sex when I knew she wasn’t interested in me and was only acting voluntarily.” he added.

In 2021–2022, McLemore spent one season with the Blazers.

