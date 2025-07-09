LIVE TV
Xavi Simons Of RB Leipzig Is The Target Of A Transfer Request From Bayern Munich

Even though he paid €50 million to join Leipzig permanently from Paris Saint-Germain in January 2025, the 22-year-old Netherlands international has stated that he wants to quit the team this summer. Despite Leipzig finishing seventh in the league and missing out on playing in Europe the following season, Simons scored 10 goals in 25 Bundesliga games last season.

Last Updated: July 10, 2025 02:03:10 IST

Bayern Munich has made inquiries about signing Xavi Simons, according to The Athletic. The Dutchman, 22, wants to leave RB Leipzig this summer after the Saxony club missed out on European football entirely. He only joined the team permanently in January after a successful loan stint from Paris Saint-Germain.

Both Barcelona and Newcastle United have expressed interest in signing Simons, although neither team has taken any concrete steps to do so. The Netherlands international has indicated that he is prepared to advance in his career, according to The Athletic, despite Bayern’s inquiry, there have been no talks between the clubs.

Days have passed since Jamal Musiala suffered a terrible injury during the FIFA Club World Cup that will likely keep the German out of commission for four months. It is unclear, though, if the Rekordmeister will make an attempt to acquire a core player of Musiala’s caliber. Instead, Bayern is focusing on left-wingers, a position Simons can play. The Bundesliga champions are actively interested in signing Luis Diaz of Liverpool, but they won’t spend more than €60 million to acquire the Colombian attacker.

Simons, whose market value dropped from €80 million to €70 million through Transfermarkt, finished the previous season with 10 goals and seven assists in 25 Bundesliga appearances for RB Leipzig.

Last season, he participated in 33 games for Leipzig, contributing eight assists and 11 goals. Despite his inconsistent play due to injuries, he was a prominent player for the Bundesliga team because of his technical talent, inventiveness, and adaptability.

Barcelona is interested in bringing him too

Despite the fact that Barca’s present emphasis is elsewhere, his potential and historical association with La Masia have kept him in the spotlight.

Hansi Flick, the head coach of Barcelona, is eager to sign a former youth player in the capital of Catalonia in the summer. Catalunya Radio says so, identifying the player in question as Xavi Simons. Of course, in recent days, Barcelona has once again had to expand their quest for attacking reinforcements. This comes after Nico Williams, a top transfer target, unexpectedly decided to sign a new contract with Athletic Club. Luis Diaz, whose status with Liverpool seems further advanced, is currently Barcelona’s top target.

