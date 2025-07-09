LIVE TV
PSG vs Real Madrid: Fabian Ruiz Makes It 3-0…..Here's How To Catch All The Action On DAZN

PSG vs Real Madrid: Fabian Ruiz Makes It 3-0…..Here’s How To Catch All The Action On DAZN

Dominance. There’s no other way to put it. Fabian Ruiz already has a brace after his second goal in the 24th minute, and PSG has taken a commanding, 3-0 lead against Real Madrid. Fabian Ruiz is on his hattrick. Celebrations from Luis Enrique and his staff bouncing up and down on the sideline.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last Updated: July 10, 2025 02:53:26 IST

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Real Madrid in the FIFA Club World Cup semi finals might be one of the tournament’s best games. The two most recent Champions League winners are competing against one other; Real Madrid won in 2024, while PSG is the current champion in 2025.

Additionally, after a controversial last season that included a transfer drama, Kylian Mbappé, who joined Real Madrid last year, will be playing against his old team, PSG, for the first time.

In the Club World Cup final, the victor will play Chelsea.

Real Madrid 3, Real Madrid 0

Fabian Ruiz, the player who scored the first goal, scores again. Celebrations are on the way. Fabian Ruiz has got three goals in the tournament now.

Real Madrid 0, PSG 2, Ousmane Dembele scores

In the ninth minute, Ballon d’Or front-runner Ousmane Dembele gave PSG a goal against Real Madrid, putting them ahead.

PSG 1, Real Madrid 0

Goal is scored by Fabian Ruiz. The defending Champions League champions took the lead early thanks to a goal from Fabian Ruiz (6′). PSG had multiple shots on goal early in the game, and one of those tries has already been denied.

How to watch Real Madrid vs PSG: TV station, live streaming URL

DAZN is offering a free live stream of the PSG vs. Real Madrid game. 

The PSG coach avoids Mbappe’s talk

Ahead of Wednesday’s Club World Cup semi-final matchup with his former star’s current club Real Madrid, PSG coach Luis Enrique declined to draw comparisons between his Champions League-winning side and the one that once had Kylian Mbappe.

When asked if PSG is a better team now without Mbappe than when the France captain was in their squad prior to his free transfer to Real Madrid last year, Luis Enrique responded, “This is a question about the past and I’m not here to talk about the past, I’m only thinking about the future,” during a press conference.

“Playing against the most successful team in the world” is “definitely extra motivation,” the Spanish coach admitted, acknowledging that playing his former star adds spice to the match. Reuters

Tags: DAZNfabian ruizfifa club world cupPSGreal madrid

