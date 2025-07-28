Bend It Like Beckham Is Finally Getting a Sequel After Two Decades! Legacy Meets Present Day Football

After over two decades, the beloved film Bend It Like Beckham is getting a sequel ecstaticly possible. Director and co-writer Gurinder Chadha has said she is working on a sequel and is hoping to release it in 2027 to commemorate the film’s 25th anniversary and the FIFA Women’s World Cup happening in Brazil at the same time. Chadha confirmed she is working on a sequel in an interview the BBC during the Women’s Euro 2025 final, specifically in the context of how women’s football has changed so much in the past two decades. She admitted she, like many people, have not had a story good enough to go back to the franchise but now there is a “really super‑cool story” that has brought a spark back.

While there have been no formal meetings for a cast reunion yet, Chadha says the original leads Parminder Nagra, Keira Knightley, Archie Panjabi, Juliet Stevenson, etc. have been briefed on the project and are expected to return with the caveat of the script being written. “I think everyone’s going to want to come back,” Chadha said, emphasizing her intention to make sure there is an arc for all the returning characters.

Reports about the new screenplay

For the new screenplay, Chadha will again team with her husband and co-writer Paul Mayeda Berges and work with Emma Hayes, head coach of the U.S. Women’s National Team, to ensure football in the modern world is authentically represented. As for format, it is still undecided, a feature film or a TV series, following the trend of revisiting legacy projects through serialized storytelling. Chadha has shared that the film was originally conceived based on its view of Britain in the early 2000s; she believes that the social moment, increasing interest in women’s sport, wider representation in cinema is unassailable and just getting started. Critics and fans have pointed out at the chance of break through young women and communities experience, through an amazing national and cultural lens, which happened with the original film. what started as an under-budget film, morphed into an internationally renowned film and helped inspire a new generation of female athletes and able to tell their stories.

Simply put the sequel from Chadha appears to promise to connect nostalgia and purposeful story-telling, mixed with the electric here and now of women’s soccer, ultimately creating a cinematic tribute to legacy and growth.

Also Read: Women’s Euro Final 2025: England Hold Off Spain In Penalties To Defend Crown