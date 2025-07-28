Women’s Euro Final 2025: England Hold Off Spain In Penalties To Defend Crown

England sought retribution going into Sunday’s UEFA Euro 2025 final, and they got it. The Lionesses won back-to-back Euro crowns after defeating Spain in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup by penalties, 1(3)-1(1).

Hannah Hampton, the English goalie, opened the scoring with two brilliant saves. The Lionesses’ championship defence was completed by Chloe Kelly’s game-winning penalty kick.

Match Recap

The two dominant European teams fought for control of the pace in a wild and thrilling match. In the 25th minute, Mariona Caldentey’s brilliant header put Spain ahead after a spectacular move. The Spaniards managed to keep the ball flowing past England’s defence, demonstrating La Roja’s tactical prowess. The pressure was maintained in the second half by England, who had been trailing throughout the tournament. When Alessia Russo’s incredible header put the ball into the goal’s corner in the 57th minute, the Lionesses were rewarded with a goal. Extra time was played since the score held. The penalty kicks were ultimately what decided the outcome.

England’s hopes were threatened by Beth Mead’s early miss, but Hampton made crucial stops against Caldentey and reigning Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmati. Mead had to retake her penalty after falling. The other England penalties were scored by Alex Greenwood and Niamh Charles, who entered the game in stoppage time, before Kelly sealed the victory.

The Arsenal attacker hooked up a cross after cutting inside Batlle in the 57th minute. Russo levelled the score in the middle by heading past Coll and getting between Irene Paredes and Laia Aleixandri.

Like England’s quarterfinal and semifinal matches, Spain would be the stronger team at the end of the first half, but the game would still go to extra time. The finest opportunity of the half would belong to substitute Salma Paralluelo, who failed to deflect Batlle’s cross towards goal from four yards out due to fatigue in both sets of players.

