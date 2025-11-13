BIG MOVE! Shardul Thakur Traded To Mumbai Indians As LSG Offloads Him Before IPL 2026 Auction For THIS Amount, What Happened To Arjun Tendulkar?

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are the first to sell a player ahead of the mini-auction of IPL 2026. The team owned by Sanjiv Goenka has also sold its all-rounder, Shardul Thakur, to Mumbai Indians (MI).

The Indian all-rounder had come to LSG on a replacement deal worth Rs 2 crore. He outrageously failed to fetch at the IPL 2025 mega-auction. Shardul scalped 13 wickets and had 18 runs in 10 matches he played.

In the recent past, Cricbuzz announced that Shardul and Arjun Tendulkar were to switch franchises. However, Arjun is not mentioned in the release of IPL. Whether MI can keep on Arjun or sell him to LSG after the auction is yet to be discovered.

This will mark the first instance when Shardul is playing a Ranji Trophy with his state team. Ahead of the 2025/26 season, the 34-year-old was made the captain of the Mumbai Ranji Trophy team.

At MI, Shardul will be playing under Hardik Pandya. Rohit Sharma was ousted by the star India all-rounder as the captain prior to the IPL 2024 but has since that time been leading the team.

Shardul played his first IPL match in 2015 with Punjab Kings (then it was Kings XI Punjab). He had a single game during the season. His second IPL appearance was in IPL 2017 in Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS). He scored 11 wickets during that season and he debuted in India in a match against Sri Lanka in an ODI in August.

He was brought to Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2018 mega-auction and took 16 wickets in 13 matches in his first season with the team. CSK returned back to dream to IPL and won the IPL 2018.

He continued to shine with the ball in IPL 2021 and became the top wicket-taker in CSK as he made a significant contribution to their championship.

He scalped 21 wickets. CSK is a player of IPL 2022 in the Delhi Capitals. Prior to IPL 2023, he has been sold to Kolkata Knight Riders. He returned to CSK for IPL 2024. CSK has not placed a bid on him in the IPL 2025 mega-auction.

