LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh news 000 crore scam Al Falah University delhi blast india DTC bus donald trump ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Bihar Assembly elections Bangladesh news 000 crore scam Al Falah University delhi blast india DTC bus donald trump ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Bihar Assembly elections Bangladesh news 000 crore scam Al Falah University delhi blast india DTC bus donald trump ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Bihar Assembly elections Bangladesh news 000 crore scam Al Falah University delhi blast india DTC bus donald trump ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Bihar Assembly elections
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh news 000 crore scam Al Falah University delhi blast india DTC bus donald trump ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Bihar Assembly elections Bangladesh news 000 crore scam Al Falah University delhi blast india DTC bus donald trump ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Bihar Assembly elections Bangladesh news 000 crore scam Al Falah University delhi blast india DTC bus donald trump ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Bihar Assembly elections Bangladesh news 000 crore scam Al Falah University delhi blast india DTC bus donald trump ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Bihar Assembly elections
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ‘You Can’t Ignore Performances Of..’ Shubman Gill Gives A Clear Verdict About Mohammed Shami’s Career With Team India Amid Row With BCCI

‘You Can’t Ignore Performances Of..’ Shubman Gill Gives A Clear Verdict About Mohammed Shami’s Career With Team India Amid Row With BCCI

India captain Shubman Gill hinted that veteran pacer Mohammed Shami may not feature in India’s long-term Test plans. Despite returning to domestic cricket for Bengal, concerns over Shami’s fitness and pace have led selectors to back younger bowlers ahead of the South Africa series.

Shubman Gill suggested Mohammed Shami may not be part of India's long-term plans (PHOTOS: X/WIKI)
Shubman Gill suggested Mohammed Shami may not be part of India's long-term plans (PHOTOS: X/WIKI)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: November 13, 2025 15:43:47 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘You Can’t Ignore Performances Of..’ Shubman Gill Gives A Clear Verdict About Mohammed Shami’s Career With Team India Amid Row With BCCI

India captain Shubman Gill has hinted that the veteran pacer Mohammed Shami might not make it to the long-term plans of the national team even though the bowler still plays domestic cricket on behalf of Bengal.

These remarks by Gill were made at Kolkata before the series of Test matches against South Africa and seemed to take a similar position by the selectors to the failure of the 35-year-old to feature in recent Indian teams.

Shubman Gill Hints Shami May Be Out of India’s Long-Term Test Plans

“I believe that a bowler of this quality as Shami Bhai is not an easy thing to come by but you must also consider the bowlers playing, Gill said when questioned on the omission of Shami. They have been doing an outstanding work up to now,” said Shubman Gill. 

He added, “The plays of such a person as Akash Deep or Prasidh Krishna you cannot disregard. We are all aware of what Siraj and Bumrah have been doing in Tests. On other occasions, it is extremely hard on players such as Shami Bhai when they are forced to miss out.” 

The India captain further said that the selections of the team were being directed by the future planning and conditions and not by sentiment. We should be informed about what the next series will be, where we are playing it, so as to be on the safe side. What type of fast bowlers will provide us with the best opportunity? On the issue of fitness and selection, Gill said that the selectors would better be placed to provide a clear answer on the same.

The selection committee, which was headed by Ajit Agarkar, was also criticized over excluding Shami in the team to play the South Africa Tests despite his 93 overs in the current season of the Ranji Trophy. Shami, who played his last game in India at the Champions Trophy in March is returning after a heel injury that necessitated surgery after the 2023 World Cup.

Mohammed Shami’s Road Back to Team India Looks Tough

Although Shami has availed himself to Bengal, it has been reported that national selectors and BCCI support staff feel that he is not fit to meet the demands of Test cricket.

A report published by PTI suggests that the selectors had been making numerous calls to enquire about his preparedness even inviting him to feature in India A playing against the England Lions in order to demonstrate his fitness to play. Shami allegedly refused on the grounds that he had to establish his workload.

There are still concerns whether the 35-year-old is able to maintain long periods at maximum velocity during Test conditions. His new Bengal performances have seen him bowl short four-over spells with a couple of breaks and his average speed has fallen below 130kmph a long way under the 135-140kmph bursts that were characteristic of his career.

As younger fast bowlers like Akash Deep and Prasidh Krishna begin to emerge and the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj continue to form a stable pair of what used to be known as senior fast bowlers, the way back to Shami is now appearing even more dubious.

The selectors have been interpreted to be targeting on future season fitness and load control, before the overseas tours of next year and the ODI world cup of 2027.

ALSO READ: No More IPL Matches At Chinnaswamy Stadium? RCB Makes Changes For Home Ground For IPL 2026

First published on: Nov 13, 2025 3:43 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bccilatest cricket newsMohammed Shamishubman gill

RELATED News

After Islamabad Car Blast, Pakistan Moves Sri Lanka–Zimbabwe T20 Tri-Series To Rawalpindi For Safety Reasons, Check Revised Schedule Here

Sri Lankan Cricket Players Urges Pakistan Tour Cancellation Over Safety Concerns After Islamabad Car Blast

IND vs SA Weather Report: Will Rain Again Ruin India vs South Africa In Eden Gardens Kolkata?

‘We Were Desperate To Have Him Back’ BCCI Denies Neglecting Mohammed Shami

Shehnaaz Gill Is Shubman Gill’s Sister? Bigg Boss 13 Star Breaks Silence On Viral Rumours

LATEST NEWS

Madhya Pradesh Horror: PUBG Addiction Turns Fatal, Jhansi Woman Hangs Herself To Death After 13-Year-Old Son Refuses To Stop Playing

Royale Marmo Galleria by Royale Impex

‘You Can’t Ignore Performances Of..’ Shubman Gill Gives A Clear Verdict About Mohammed Shami’s Career With Team India Amid Row With BCCI

Red Fort Blast Shocking Twist, J&K Police Ask Interpol To Hunt Down Fugitive Kashmiri Doctor Dr Muzaffar, Likely Hiding In Afghanistan

Bihar Election 2025: Will Schools Remain Open On November 14? Government Provides Big Update

Assam: 15 Arrested For Inflammatory Social Media Posts Linked To Delhi Blast

Punjab Attracts Investor Interest at Hyderabad Roadshow Ahead of Summit 2026

‘Ghar Jamai Bhi Ban Jaunga’: Maharashtra Farmer’s Son Makes Desperate Plea To Sharad Pawar To Help Him Find A Bride, Here’s What Happened Next

US Slaps Sanctions On Indian Company For Director’s Role In Iran Missile, Drone Program

Surat industrialist Piyush Desai’s exemplary ‘Hiraba No Khumkar’ initiative for girls’ education

‘You Can’t Ignore Performances Of..’ Shubman Gill Gives A Clear Verdict About Mohammed Shami’s Career With Team India Amid Row With BCCI

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘You Can’t Ignore Performances Of..’ Shubman Gill Gives A Clear Verdict About Mohammed Shami’s Career With Team India Amid Row With BCCI

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘You Can’t Ignore Performances Of..’ Shubman Gill Gives A Clear Verdict About Mohammed Shami’s Career With Team India Amid Row With BCCI
‘You Can’t Ignore Performances Of..’ Shubman Gill Gives A Clear Verdict About Mohammed Shami’s Career With Team India Amid Row With BCCI
‘You Can’t Ignore Performances Of..’ Shubman Gill Gives A Clear Verdict About Mohammed Shami’s Career With Team India Amid Row With BCCI
‘You Can’t Ignore Performances Of..’ Shubman Gill Gives A Clear Verdict About Mohammed Shami’s Career With Team India Amid Row With BCCI

QUICK LINKS