For the majority of the encounter Brazil was the boss and thus triumphed over Senegal 2-0. Based on the live reports, Brazil took the lead in the 28th minute when Estevao scored followed by Casemiro six minutes later netting the second goal. The match was an international friendly at London’s Emirates Stadium on 15 November 2025. The squad of Brazil was very powerful including Vinícius Junior, Rodrygo, and Matheus Cunha, while Senegal was on the defensive with their tactics that did not allow them even to create any opportunities of significance.

The figures depicted the power Brazil asserted very clearly: At times Senegal was slightly ahead in the possession but it was Brazil who not only took the most shots but also created more situations of danger. For example, one of the statistics counted Brazil with 13 shots to Senegal’s 11 and 6 shots on target as against 1 by Senegal. Every now and then Senegal did manage to compose some nice moves but they could not convert them and the Brazilian back line was strong. The win assures the managerial side’s tactical planning to test out different formations and player combinations before the major tournaments.

In a different light, the match gave Brazil a chance to practice against a strong African opponent, thus, enabling them to gain more confidence in their attacking players and also help in the building of team unity. For Senegal, this match was a testing of their resistance and adaptability against a top notch team which also exposed the areas of weakness in their attack and transition phases. Overall, the score of 2-0 is a positive reflection of the Brazilian friendly match results as well as providing Senegal with some international visibility that could turn out to be very beneficial.

