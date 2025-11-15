LIVE TV
Georgia vs Spain World Cup Qualification UEFA Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Live In India

Up to now, Spain remains the only team in Group E that has not tasted defeat and in the match against Spain, they are going to suffer the consequences of their most difficult fight with twelve points from four games and the trust gained by not allowing any goals.

(Image Credit: Lamine Yamal via Instagram)
(Image Credit: Lamine Yamal via Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
November 15, 2025

A win today over Georgia and a lost game of Turkiye will ensure Spain’s qualification to the 2026 World Cup. 

When and how to watch the game: the match will be held on Saturday, November 15, 2025, at the Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena in Tbilisi, Georgia. In India, it will be broadcasted on the Sony Sports Network and will also be available for streaming on the SonyLIV platform. In the UK, the match will be available on Amazon Prime Video with a pay per view option. In the USA, the match will be streamed on fuboTV, ViX, FOX Sports and other services.

Georgia vs Spain World Cup Qualification UEFA 

Up to now, Spain remains the only team in Group E that has not tasted defeat and in the match against Spain, they are going to suffer the consequences of their most difficult fight with twelve points from four games and the trust gained by not allowing any goals. This fact tells very positively about their asses turvy relations since Spain has only lost once to Georgia in their last nine matches. In contrast, the Georgian outfit has a very tough journey ahead: they are in the third position of their group and have managed to get only three points from the first four games, and the next step is to win their next game right after the one they have just won, while others have to lose for them to stay in the race for the next round. 

First published on: Nov 15, 2025
