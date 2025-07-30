Banned, Retired, and Back: Brendan Taylor Makes Stunning Return To Zimbabwe National Team At 39

Brendan Taylor is officially back in Zimbabwe’s national team as he’s been named in the squad for the second Test against New Zealand, scheduled from August 7–11 at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. His return comes after serving a long suspension from international cricket.

Brendan Taylor Suspension Ends After Rehab and Redemption

Taylor had been out of action for three and a half years, serving a ban by the ICC for breaching its Anti-Corruption and Anti-Doping Codes. Since then, he has completed a full rehabilitation program, focusing on rebuilding both his personal and professional life.

Zimbabwe Cricket has shown faith in the veteran. The board acknowledged Taylor’s commitment to reform and his readiness to make a positive impact on the national side. His return is being seen as both a second chance and a powerful comeback story.

ZC Managing Director Givemore Makoni spoke highly of Taylor’s return. “Brendan has endured an incredibly difficult chapter in his life and shown genuine remorse, coupled with a powerful determination to make things right – not just for himself but for the good of the game in Zimbabwe,” Makoni said.

“He has worked tirelessly behind the scenes, remained disciplined throughout his rehabilitation and has now rightfully earned his place back in the national setup. We’re happy to see him in a good space again. His experience, skill and passion for the game will bring immense value to the team.”

Zimbabwe Veteran Brendan Taylor Brings Experience and Runs

Brendan Taylor debuted for Zimbabwe in 2004 and has played 34 Tests. Over his international career, he has scored 9,938 runs across all formats, placing him third on Zimbabwe’s all-time run-scorers list. He also holds the record for the most international centuries by a Zimbabwean player, with 17 to his name.

Before his suspension, Taylor was enjoying good form in red-ball cricket. His last three Test scores were 92, 81 and 49, showing he still had plenty to offer at the highest level.

Training With Squad Before 1st Test Helped Smooth Return

Although not in the playing XI for the first Test against New Zealand, Taylor began working with the squad during their training sessions ahead of the match. This quiet re-entry gave him a chance to reacquaint himself with the team environment.

The team management used this time to ease him into the rhythm of international cricket again. Players and staff supported his journey back, helping him regain match sharpness and team confidence.

Brendan Taylor Grateful and Mentally Stronger Than Ever

Speaking about his comeback, Taylor shared the emotional reality behind his return. “I certainly did think it was all done, but here I am – and it’s an overwhelming feeling of gratitude,” he said.

“I have to pinch myself a little to realise that I’m actually here. I’ve been soaking it all up and embracing every moment. It’s just been a really nice integration. The last year and a half has certainly been dedicated to my return. I’ve put in an immense amount of work – from fitness to the technical side to diet – and I’m feeling a lot leaner, fitter and mentally stronger. That’s only been possible through sobriety. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed this journey on my own, just rebuilding the blocks, and I feel in a wonderful space,” he added.

(With Inputs From ANI)

