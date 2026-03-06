LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ayatollah ali khamenei Diesel Prices Today Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt Friday market icc taranjit singh sandhu Britney Spears Abu Dhabi news abbas araghchi iran foreign minister donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei Diesel Prices Today Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt Friday market icc taranjit singh sandhu Britney Spears Abu Dhabi news abbas araghchi iran foreign minister donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei Diesel Prices Today Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt Friday market icc taranjit singh sandhu Britney Spears Abu Dhabi news abbas araghchi iran foreign minister donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei Diesel Prices Today Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt Friday market icc taranjit singh sandhu Britney Spears Abu Dhabi news abbas araghchi iran foreign minister donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ayatollah ali khamenei Diesel Prices Today Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt Friday market icc taranjit singh sandhu Britney Spears Abu Dhabi news abbas araghchi iran foreign minister donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei Diesel Prices Today Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt Friday market icc taranjit singh sandhu Britney Spears Abu Dhabi news abbas araghchi iran foreign minister donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei Diesel Prices Today Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt Friday market icc taranjit singh sandhu Britney Spears Abu Dhabi news abbas araghchi iran foreign minister donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei Diesel Prices Today Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt Friday market icc taranjit singh sandhu Britney Spears Abu Dhabi news abbas araghchi iran foreign minister donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ‘Where’s The Rest Of You?’ Brendon McCullum Teases Rohit Sharma Over Weight Loss, Gets Perfect Reply — WATCH

‘Where’s The Rest Of You?’ Brendon McCullum Teases Rohit Sharma Over Weight Loss, Gets Perfect Reply — WATCH

Brendon McCullum jokingly teases Rohit Sharma about his dramatic weight loss, while Eoin Morgan reacts with surprise in a lighthearted viral moment. WATCH.

‘Where’s The Rest Of You?' Brendon McCullum Teases Rohit Sharma On Weight Loss, Gets Perfect Reply — WATCH | Image Source - X/Screengrab
‘Where’s The Rest Of You?' Brendon McCullum Teases Rohit Sharma On Weight Loss, Gets Perfect Reply — WATCH | Image Source - X/Screengrab

Published By: Unnati Madan
Last updated: March 6, 2026 11:06:45 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Where’s The Rest Of You?’ Brendon McCullum Teases Rohit Sharma Over Weight Loss, Gets Perfect Reply — WATCH

The Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian cricket team booked their seats for the T20 World Cup 2026 final clash by defeating England in a thrilling semi-final in Mumbai. Team India will meet New Zealand in the final showdown on 8th March at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

It was a night to remember at the Wankhede Cricket Stadium as several celebrities and legendary cricketers graced the occasion with their presence at the stadium. Rohit Sharma, who is the ambassador of the ongoing marquee tournament, was also present in the house to cheer for the Indian cricket team.

Rohit Sharma, who led the Indian cricket team to the title two years ago, presented the prestigious trophy and handed over the match ball before the start of the play. Before the show began, Rohit Sharma also met and greeted his former teammates — Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, and bowling coach Morne Morkel.

You Might Be Interested In

Brendon McCullum Teased Rohit Sharma Over Weight Loss

He then headed towards the England dugout, where he met Eoin Morgan and Brendon McCullum, who were left shocked by Rohit Sharma’s physical transformation.

Rohit Sharma losing weight — nearly 10 kilos so far — is no longer a secret. As he continues to get fitter while chasing his World Cup dream, the change becomes more noticeable every time he appears in public.

During a conversation, Eoin Morgan asked him, “In the shape of your life. What’s going on?” Rohit simply replied, “Just chilling.”

But it was Brendon McCullum who perfectly summed up Rohit’s transformation when he joked, “Where’s the rest of you?” Rohit responded with a smile, “It’s all gone.”

Later, Rohit also shared a motivating moment with Suryakumar Yadav. When Surya asked, “Do you think we’ll be able to pull it off?” Rohit confidently replied, “Yeah, obviously! We played so well in the last match too.”

He even reassured Morne Morkel not to worry about the conditions, saying the wind would stay the same throughout the match.

The video of the interaction has been going viral on the internet. Watch it here:

When Will Rohit Sharma Return To Action?

Talking about Rohit Sharma, the cricketer is only active in the ODI format of the game. For India, he will be next seen in action during India’s next ODI series, which is against the Afghanistan cricket team. Before the IND vs AFG ODI series, Rohit Sharma will be seen in action during the upcoming 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League.

ALSO READ: Sanju Samson to Jacob Bethell: Best Batting Performances in T20 World Cup Knockouts

First published on: Mar 6, 2026 11:05 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: brendon mccullumind vs engIND vs ENG Semi-Finalrohit sharmaRohit Sharma Weight Losst20 world cup 2026

RELATED News

Sanju Samson to Jacob Bethell: Best Batting Performances in T20 World Cup Knockouts

MS Dhoni–Sakshi’s Viral Moment to Axar Patel’s Stunning Catch: 5 Unforgettable Moments From IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final

Lionel Messi Meets Donald Trump at the White House as Former President Says He May Be ‘Better Than Pelé’

Sanju Samson Credits Jasprit Bumrah for IND vs ENG Heroics, Says ‘Man of the Match Should’ve Been Him’ | ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026

IND vs ENG: List Of Records Broken By India During T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final

LATEST NEWS

‘Where’s The Rest Of You?’ Brendon McCullum Teases Rohit Sharma Over Weight Loss, Gets Perfect Reply — WATCH

Who Is Nayanika Reddy? Meet Allu Sirish’s To-Be Wife Whose Private Life Has Sparked Public Curiosity — All About Her Net Worth, Career, Business Ventures and Family

Nothing Launches Headphone (a): 135 Hours Playback, IP52 Certification And ANC—Check All Specs And Price

‘America Murdabad, Israel Murdabad’: Protesters In Mumbai’s Malad Raise Slogans Over Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Death; Viral Video Shows Crowd Chanting And Holding Placards | WATCH

6 March 2026 Horoscope Today: Love, Money, Career & Health Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Astrology News

Freyaa Strengthens Mumbai Footprint with Fourth Flagship at Sky City Mall, Borivali

What Is Israel’s Blue Sparrow? Missile That Killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei, Flies To Edge Of Space, Launched From F-15 Jets That Can Travel 1,240 Miles

19 Minute 34 Second Viral MMS: How Was The Video Leaked? Everything You Should Know

Candor IVF Centre Turns 6 Announces Free Support for 1000 Childless Couples

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, March 6: Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Other Major Indian Cities

‘Where’s The Rest Of You?’ Brendon McCullum Teases Rohit Sharma Over Weight Loss, Gets Perfect Reply — WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Where’s The Rest Of You?’ Brendon McCullum Teases Rohit Sharma Over Weight Loss, Gets Perfect Reply — WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Where’s The Rest Of You?’ Brendon McCullum Teases Rohit Sharma Over Weight Loss, Gets Perfect Reply — WATCH
‘Where’s The Rest Of You?’ Brendon McCullum Teases Rohit Sharma Over Weight Loss, Gets Perfect Reply — WATCH
‘Where’s The Rest Of You?’ Brendon McCullum Teases Rohit Sharma Over Weight Loss, Gets Perfect Reply — WATCH
‘Where’s The Rest Of You?’ Brendon McCullum Teases Rohit Sharma Over Weight Loss, Gets Perfect Reply — WATCH

QUICK LINKS