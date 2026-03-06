‘Where’s The Rest Of You?’ Brendon McCullum Teases Rohit Sharma Over Weight Loss, Gets Perfect Reply — WATCH

The Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian cricket team booked their seats for the T20 World Cup 2026 final clash by defeating England in a thrilling semi-final in Mumbai. Team India will meet New Zealand in the final showdown on 8th March at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

It was a night to remember at the Wankhede Cricket Stadium as several celebrities and legendary cricketers graced the occasion with their presence at the stadium. Rohit Sharma, who is the ambassador of the ongoing marquee tournament, was also present in the house to cheer for the Indian cricket team.

Rohit Sharma, who led the Indian cricket team to the title two years ago, presented the prestigious trophy and handed over the match ball before the start of the play. Before the show began, Rohit Sharma also met and greeted his former teammates — Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, and bowling coach Morne Morkel.

Brendon McCullum Teased Rohit Sharma Over Weight Loss

He then headed towards the England dugout, where he met Eoin Morgan and Brendon McCullum, who were left shocked by Rohit Sharma’s physical transformation.

Rohit Sharma losing weight — nearly 10 kilos so far — is no longer a secret. As he continues to get fitter while chasing his World Cup dream, the change becomes more noticeable every time he appears in public.

During a conversation, Eoin Morgan asked him, “In the shape of your life. What’s going on?” Rohit simply replied, “Just chilling.”

But it was Brendon McCullum who perfectly summed up Rohit’s transformation when he joked, “Where’s the rest of you?” Rohit responded with a smile, “It’s all gone.”

Later, Rohit also shared a motivating moment with Suryakumar Yadav. When Surya asked, “Do you think we’ll be able to pull it off?” Rohit confidently replied, “Yeah, obviously! We played so well in the last match too.”

He even reassured Morne Morkel not to worry about the conditions, saying the wind would stay the same throughout the match.

The video of the interaction has been going viral on the internet. Watch it here:

Brendon McCullum: Where is the rest of you?

Rohit Sharma: Yeah, it’s all gone 😂 McCullum was asking about his weight 😂❤ pic.twitter.com/V4mKWzsXEF — Kusha Sharma  (@Kushacritic) March 5, 2026

When Will Rohit Sharma Return To Action?

Talking about Rohit Sharma, the cricketer is only active in the ODI format of the game. For India, he will be next seen in action during India’s next ODI series, which is against the Afghanistan cricket team. Before the IND vs AFG ODI series, Rohit Sharma will be seen in action during the upcoming 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League.

ALSO READ: Sanju Samson to Jacob Bethell: Best Batting Performances in T20 World Cup Knockouts