LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ayatollah ali khamenei Diesel Prices Today Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt Friday market icc taranjit singh sandhu Britney Spears Abu Dhabi news abbas araghchi iran foreign minister donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei Diesel Prices Today Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt Friday market icc taranjit singh sandhu Britney Spears Abu Dhabi news abbas araghchi iran foreign minister donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei Diesel Prices Today Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt Friday market icc taranjit singh sandhu Britney Spears Abu Dhabi news abbas araghchi iran foreign minister donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei Diesel Prices Today Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt Friday market icc taranjit singh sandhu Britney Spears Abu Dhabi news abbas araghchi iran foreign minister donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ayatollah ali khamenei Diesel Prices Today Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt Friday market icc taranjit singh sandhu Britney Spears Abu Dhabi news abbas araghchi iran foreign minister donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei Diesel Prices Today Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt Friday market icc taranjit singh sandhu Britney Spears Abu Dhabi news abbas araghchi iran foreign minister donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei Diesel Prices Today Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt Friday market icc taranjit singh sandhu Britney Spears Abu Dhabi news abbas araghchi iran foreign minister donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei Diesel Prices Today Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt Friday market icc taranjit singh sandhu Britney Spears Abu Dhabi news abbas araghchi iran foreign minister donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Sanju Samson to Jacob Bethell: Best Batting Performances in T20 World Cup Knockouts

Sanju Samson to Jacob Bethell: Best Batting Performances in T20 World Cup Knockouts

The T20 World Cup knockout history features record-breaking innings from Jacob Bethell, Finn Allen, Sanju Samson, Virat Kohli, Tillakaratne Dilshan, and Alex Hales, each delivering match-defining performances in semi-finals.

Sanju Samson, Jacob Bethell (Image Credits : X)
Sanju Samson, Jacob Bethell (Image Credits : X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: March 6, 2026 10:34:09 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Sanju Samson to Jacob Bethell: Best Batting Performances in T20 World Cup Knockouts

The semi-final of the 2026 T20 World Cup between India and England witnessed outstanding batting performances from Sanju Samson and Jacob Bethell. Samson shone in the first innings for India, while Bethell delivered a brilliant effort in England’s chase. Both players produced record-breaking knocks, earning places among the highest individual scorers in T20 World Cup knockout match history.

The list of players with the highest individual scores in T20 World Cup knockout history.

  1. Jacob Bethell, 105

Jacob Bethell delivered a remarkable performance in the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final against India at Wankhede Stadium, scoring a stunning 105. With this knock, he set a new record for the highest individual score in the history of T20 World Cup knockout matches, breaking the mark that had been created just a day earlier. However, his brilliant innings ultimately came in a losing cause as England fell short.

You Might Be Interested In

2. Finn Allen, 100

Finn Allen was the first player ever to score a T20 World Cup century during a knockout match when he smashed a 33, ball 100 for New Zealand against South Africa in the 2026 T20 World Cup semi, final. Besides being the inaugural century in a T20 World Cup knockout match, his hundred was also the fastest century in the history of the T20 World Cup.

3. Tillakaratne Dilshan, 96

Tillakaratne Dilshan played a brilliant innings for Sri Lanka in the 2009 T20 World Cup semi-final against the West Indies, scoring 96 runs. His knock propelled Sri Lanka into the final, where they were eventually defeated by Pakistan.

4.=Sanju Samson, 89

In the T20 World Cup 2026 semi, final against England, Sanju Samson continued his excellent run of form by blasting a quick 89 off 44 balls. He made such an impact with his innings that India was able to put up a huge total. Furthermore, he earned Player of the Match as India scrapped their way to a 7 run victory over England, advancing to the final.

4.= Virat Kohli-89

Virat Kohli was the main India player in the T20 World Cup 2016 semi, final against the West Indies as he remained unbeaten on 89 while helping India to score 192 at Wankhede Stadium. Unfortunately, despite his brave fight, it was a losing cause as the West Indies managed to chase down the target.

5. Alex Hales – 86*

Alex Hales starred for England in the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final against India, scoring an unbeaten 86. Alongside Jos Buttler, he shared a 168-run opening partnership that helped England chase the target effortlessly, handing India a 10-wicket defeat.

Also Read: Sanju Samson Credits Jasprit Bumrah for IND vs ENG Heroics, Says ‘Man of the Match Should’ve Been Him’ | ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026

First published on: Mar 6, 2026 10:34 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Alex Halesfinn-allenind vs engJacob Bethellsanju samsont20 world cupt20 world cup 2026Tilakaratne Dilshanvirat kohli’

RELATED News

MS Dhoni–Sakshi’s Viral Moment to Axar Patel’s Stunning Catch: 5 Unforgettable Moments From IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final

Lionel Messi Meets Donald Trump at the White House as Former President Says He May Be ‘Better Than Pelé’

Sanju Samson Credits Jasprit Bumrah for IND vs ENG Heroics, Says ‘Man of the Match Should’ve Been Him’ | ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026

IND vs ENG: List Of Records Broken By India During T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final

IND vs ENG: List Of Records Broken By Sanju Samson During T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Match

LATEST NEWS

Nothing Launches Headphone (a): 135 Hours Playback, IP52 Certification And ANC—Check All Specs And Price

‘America Murdabad, Israel Murdabad’: Protesters In Mumbai’s Malad Raise Slogans Over Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Death; Viral Video Shows Crowd Chanting And Holding Placards | WATCH

6 March 2026 Horoscope Today: Love, Money, Career & Health Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Astrology News

Sanju Samson to Jacob Bethell: Best Batting Performances in T20 World Cup Knockouts

Freyaa Strengthens Mumbai Footprint with Fourth Flagship at Sky City Mall, Borivali

What Is Israel’s Blue Sparrow? Missile That Killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei, Flies To Edge Of Space, Launched From F-15 Jets That Can Travel 1,240 Miles

19 Minute 34 Second Viral MMS: How Was The Video Leaked? Everything You Should Know

Candor IVF Centre Turns 6 Announces Free Support for 1000 Childless Couples

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, March 6: Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Other Major Indian Cities

Nothing Phone 4a Vs Google Pixel 10a: Which Device Wins The Mid-Range Battle? Check Detailed Comparison Before Buying

Sanju Samson to Jacob Bethell: Best Batting Performances in T20 World Cup Knockouts

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Sanju Samson to Jacob Bethell: Best Batting Performances in T20 World Cup Knockouts

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Sanju Samson to Jacob Bethell: Best Batting Performances in T20 World Cup Knockouts
Sanju Samson to Jacob Bethell: Best Batting Performances in T20 World Cup Knockouts
Sanju Samson to Jacob Bethell: Best Batting Performances in T20 World Cup Knockouts
Sanju Samson to Jacob Bethell: Best Batting Performances in T20 World Cup Knockouts

QUICK LINKS