Sanju Samson to Jacob Bethell: Best Batting Performances in T20 World Cup Knockouts

The semi-final of the 2026 T20 World Cup between India and England witnessed outstanding batting performances from Sanju Samson and Jacob Bethell. Samson shone in the first innings for India, while Bethell delivered a brilliant effort in England’s chase. Both players produced record-breaking knocks, earning places among the highest individual scorers in T20 World Cup knockout match history.

The list of players with the highest individual scores in T20 World Cup knockout history.

Jacob Bethell, 105

Jacob Bethell delivered a remarkable performance in the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final against India at Wankhede Stadium, scoring a stunning 105. With this knock, he set a new record for the highest individual score in the history of T20 World Cup knockout matches, breaking the mark that had been created just a day earlier. However, his brilliant innings ultimately came in a losing cause as England fell short.

2. Finn Allen, 100

Finn Allen was the first player ever to score a T20 World Cup century during a knockout match when he smashed a 33, ball 100 for New Zealand against South Africa in the 2026 T20 World Cup semi, final. Besides being the inaugural century in a T20 World Cup knockout match, his hundred was also the fastest century in the history of the T20 World Cup.

3. Tillakaratne Dilshan, 96

Tillakaratne Dilshan played a brilliant innings for Sri Lanka in the 2009 T20 World Cup semi-final against the West Indies, scoring 96 runs. His knock propelled Sri Lanka into the final, where they were eventually defeated by Pakistan.

4.=Sanju Samson, 89

In the T20 World Cup 2026 semi, final against England, Sanju Samson continued his excellent run of form by blasting a quick 89 off 44 balls. He made such an impact with his innings that India was able to put up a huge total. Furthermore, he earned Player of the Match as India scrapped their way to a 7 run victory over England, advancing to the final.

4.= Virat Kohli-89

Virat Kohli was the main India player in the T20 World Cup 2016 semi, final against the West Indies as he remained unbeaten on 89 while helping India to score 192 at Wankhede Stadium. Unfortunately, despite his brave fight, it was a losing cause as the West Indies managed to chase down the target.

5. Alex Hales – 86*

Alex Hales starred for England in the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final against India, scoring an unbeaten 86. Alongside Jos Buttler, he shared a 168-run opening partnership that helped England chase the target effortlessly, handing India a 10-wicket defeat.

