Home > Sports > Sanju Samson Credits Jasprit Bumrah for IND vs ENG Heroics, Says 'Man of the Match Should've Been Him' | ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026

Sanju Samson Credits Jasprit Bumrah for IND vs ENG Heroics, Says ‘Man of the Match Should’ve Been Him’ | ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026

Sanju Samson dedicated his Player of the Match award to Jasprit Bumrah after India’s semifinal win over England, praising the pacer’s crucial death overs spell that helped defend 253 at Wankhede.

Sanju Samson, Jasprit Bumrah (Image Credits: X)
Sanju Samson, Jasprit Bumrah (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: March 6, 2026 09:12:22 IST

Sanju Samson Credits Jasprit Bumrah for IND vs ENG Heroics, Says ‘Man of the Match Should’ve Been Him’ | ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026

Sanju Samson praised Jasprit Bumrah as a once, in, a, generation bowler and dedicated his Player of the Match award to him after India’s exciting semifinal victory over England in the T20 World Cup at Wankhede Stadium.

Samson came in handy with the bat, hitting 89 runs off 42 balls to take India to a massive score of 253/7. Nevertheless, he acknowledged the bowlers, especially Bumrah, who had been pivotal in making the team go beyond the finish line against a high-scoring opposition in the end. On batting-friendly pitch where the majority of the bowlers failed, Bumrah was the only one who remarkably bowled 1/33 in 4 overs and even delivered crucial death overs that eventually led to turnaround in India’s favor.

After the match presentation, Samson remarked that Bumrah was the real winner of the match in his opinion. Bumrah gets all the credit. He is not only a world, class bowler but also a genuine once, in, a, generation type player. What he did today is very special. Actually, I feel this award should have gone to him. If we hadn’t been able to bowl our death overs as well, I wouldn’t even be here now.

Samson made his second consecutive fifty-plus score in the tournament, as he followed up his strong performance in the must-win West Indies Super Eights match in Kolkata. He said that he was determined to make the most of the form he had discovered at such critical stage.



Samson said after settling in, he wanted to hit the maximum for India as the pitch at Wankhede is such that even jerks can be chased. He also said it was no bother to him at all not scoring a century. “You really can’t get a hundred as a target in T20 cricket. After you get a start, you just carry on attacking. I am happy with the number of runs I got and the fact that I was able to help my team win. “, England showed a powerful chase, but in the end, they were just a little behind; they ended up with 246/7, which was 7-run deficit from India’s total.

This win saw India progressing to the final and in the title match on Sunday in Ahmedabad, they will be playing against New Zealand.

Also Read: IND vs ENG: List Of Records Broken By Sanju Samson During T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Match

First published on: Mar 6, 2026 9:12 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
What Will Shape The Stock Market Today? US-Israel-Iran Conflict, Oil Prices, And Global Cues In Focus

Sanju Samson Credits Jasprit Bumrah for IND vs ENG Heroics, Says ‘Man of the Match Should’ve Been Him’ | ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026

Sanju Samson Credits Jasprit Bumrah for IND vs ENG Heroics, Says ‘Man of the Match Should’ve Been Him’ | ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026

