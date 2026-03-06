LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs ENG: List Of Records Broken By Sanju Samson During T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Match

IND vs ENG: List Of Records Broken By Sanju Samson During T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Match

Sanju Samson shatters records at Wankhede! His 89 off 42 balls in the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final vs England equalled Virat Kohli's knockout record and surpassed Yuvraj Singh's six-hitting feat. Discover the full list of records broken by Samson as India march to the final against New Zealand.

List Of Records Broken By Sanju Samson During T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Match. Photo: X
List Of Records Broken By Sanju Samson During T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Match. Photo: X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: March 6, 2026 00:31:54 IST

IND vs ENG: List Of Records Broken By Sanju Samson During T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Match

IND vs ENG: On a night where the Wankhede Stadium was transformed into a theater of dreams on Thursday, 5th March, Sanju Samson delivered a batting masterclass that will be etched in the history of Indian cricket. In the high-stakes T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final against England, Samson’s 89 off 42 balls was more than just a match-winning knock; it was a record-shattering spree.

Here are the major records broken or equaled by Sanju Samson during his historic innings:

Coming into the semi-final fresh off a match-winning 97* against the West Indies, Samson appeared to be batting on a different plane. Despite the early loss of Abhishek Sharma, Samson took the attack to England’s premier pacer, Jofra Archer, from the first over. He was handed a lifeline on 15 when England skipper Harry Brook dropped a regulation catch, a mistake that cost the visitors 74 additional runs.

Samson’s strike rate of 211.90 was the catalyst for India posting 253/7—the highest-ever total in a T20 World Cup knockout match. While England’s Jacob Bethell made things tense with a valiant 105, it was the platform set by Samson’s record-breaking assault that ultimately ensured India’s passage to the final. As the team travel to Ahmedabad to face New Zealand on March 8, Samson stands as the undisputed “X-factor” of the defending champions’ batting lineup.

First published on: Mar 6, 2026 12:31 AM IST
Tags: ind vs eng, india vs england, sanju samson, t20 world cup 2026

IND vs ENG: List Of Records Broken By Sanju Samson During T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Match

