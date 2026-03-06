IND vs ENG: List Of Records Broken By Sanju Samson During T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Match

IND vs ENG: On a night where the Wankhede Stadium was transformed into a theater of dreams on Thursday, 5th March, Sanju Samson delivered a batting masterclass that will be etched in the history of Indian cricket. In the high-stakes T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final against England, Samson’s 89 off 42 balls was more than just a match-winning knock; it was a record-shattering spree.

Here are the major records broken or equaled by Sanju Samson during his historic innings:

Coming into the semi-final fresh off a match-winning 97* against the West Indies, Samson appeared to be batting on a different plane. Despite the early loss of Abhishek Sharma, Samson took the attack to England’s premier pacer, Jofra Archer, from the first over. He was handed a lifeline on 15 when England skipper Harry Brook dropped a regulation catch, a mistake that cost the visitors 74 additional runs.

Samson’s strike rate of 211.90 was the catalyst for India posting 253/7—the highest-ever total in a T20 World Cup knockout match. While England’s Jacob Bethell made things tense with a valiant 105, it was the platform set by Samson’s record-breaking assault that ultimately ensured India’s passage to the final. As the team travel to Ahmedabad to face New Zealand on March 8, Samson stands as the undisputed “X-factor” of the defending champions’ batting lineup.

