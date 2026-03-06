IND vs ENG: List Of Records Broken By Sanju Samson During T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Match

IND vs ENG: On a night where the Wankhede Stadium was transformed into a theater of dreams on Thursday, 5th March, Sanju Samson delivered a batting masterclass that will be etched in the history of Indian cricket. In the high-stakes T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final against England, Samson’s 89 off 42 balls was more than just a match-winning knock; it was a record-shattering spree.
Here are the major records broken or equaled by Sanju Samson during his historic innings:
-
Most Runs by an Indian in a T20 World Cup Knockout: Samson’s 89 equaled Virat Kohli’s legendary 89* against the West Indies (2016) for the highest individual score by an Indian in a tournament knockout.
-
Most Sixes by an Indian in a T20 World Cup Knockout Innings: By smashing 7 sixes, he surpassed Yuvraj Singh’s long-standing record of 5 sixes set against Australia in 2007.
-
Most Sixes by an Indian in a Single T20 World Cup Edition: Samson reached 16 sixes in this tournament, overtaking Rohit Sharma’s previous record of 15 sixes from the 2024 edition.
-
Highest Partnership for India in T20 World Cup Knockouts: His 97-run stand with Ishan Kishan eclipsed the 19-year-old record held by Yuvraj Singh and Robin Uthappa (84 runs in 2007).
Coming into the semi-final fresh off a match-winning 97* against the West Indies, Samson appeared to be batting on a different plane. Despite the early loss of Abhishek Sharma, Samson took the attack to England’s premier pacer, Jofra Archer, from the first over. He was handed a lifeline on 15 when England skipper Harry Brook dropped a regulation catch, a mistake that cost the visitors 74 additional runs.
Samson’s strike rate of 211.90 was the catalyst for India posting 253/7—the highest-ever total in a T20 World Cup knockout match. While England’s Jacob Bethell made things tense with a valiant 105, it was the platform set by Samson’s record-breaking assault that ultimately ensured India’s passage to the final. As the team travel to Ahmedabad to face New Zealand on March 8, Samson stands as the undisputed “X-factor” of the defending champions’ batting lineup.
