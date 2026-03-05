IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: Jacob Bethell’s Hundred In Vain As India Beat England To Qualify For Final

IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: India once again proved it to the world, why they are the best T20I team in the world on Thursday, 5th March at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai by edging 2-time champions England by 7 runs in a nail-biting semi-final clash to reach back-to-back World Cup finals.

It was a record-breaking day for India as they put up a total 253/7 after 20 overs of thanks to Sanju Samson’s 89. England in reply put up a fight for the ages as Jacob’s Bethell’s 105 almost took England over the finishing line. It was a day, where bowlers were hit all around the park, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah put up a fantastic show for the Indians as they look to defend their title against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 8.

Follow for more…