LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
aviation sector 2026 Assembly elections breaking-news Sangeetha indian navy Abhishek Sharma ghaziabad Ali Mohammad Khan latest news iran israel news whatsapp Balendra Shah aviation sector 2026 Assembly elections breaking-news Sangeetha indian navy Abhishek Sharma ghaziabad Ali Mohammad Khan latest news iran israel news whatsapp Balendra Shah aviation sector 2026 Assembly elections breaking-news Sangeetha indian navy Abhishek Sharma ghaziabad Ali Mohammad Khan latest news iran israel news whatsapp Balendra Shah aviation sector 2026 Assembly elections breaking-news Sangeetha indian navy Abhishek Sharma ghaziabad Ali Mohammad Khan latest news iran israel news whatsapp Balendra Shah
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
aviation sector 2026 Assembly elections breaking-news Sangeetha indian navy Abhishek Sharma ghaziabad Ali Mohammad Khan latest news iran israel news whatsapp Balendra Shah aviation sector 2026 Assembly elections breaking-news Sangeetha indian navy Abhishek Sharma ghaziabad Ali Mohammad Khan latest news iran israel news whatsapp Balendra Shah aviation sector 2026 Assembly elections breaking-news Sangeetha indian navy Abhishek Sharma ghaziabad Ali Mohammad Khan latest news iran israel news whatsapp Balendra Shah aviation sector 2026 Assembly elections breaking-news Sangeetha indian navy Abhishek Sharma ghaziabad Ali Mohammad Khan latest news iran israel news whatsapp Balendra Shah
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: Jacob Bethell’s Hundred In Vain As India Beat England To Qualify For Final

IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: Jacob Bethell’s Hundred In Vain As India Beat England To Qualify For Final

India reach the T20 World Cup 2026 final! Sanju Samson's 89 and a record 253/7 helped India edge England by 7 runs at Wankhede. Despite Jacob Bethell's heroic 105, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya's bowling secured the win.

Jacob Bethell's Hundred In Vain As India Beat England To Qualify For Final. Photo: T20 World Cup- X
Jacob Bethell's Hundred In Vain As India Beat England To Qualify For Final. Photo: T20 World Cup- X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: March 5, 2026 23:02:41 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: Jacob Bethell’s Hundred In Vain As India Beat England To Qualify For Final

IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: India once again proved it to the world, why they are the best T20I team in the world on Thursday, 5th March at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai by edging 2-time champions England by 7 runs in a nail-biting semi-final clash to reach back-to-back World Cup finals. 

It was a record-breaking day for India as they put up a total 253/7 after 20 overs of thanks to Sanju Samson’s 89. England in reply put up a fight for the ages as Jacob’s Bethell’s 105 almost took England over the finishing line. It was a day, where bowlers were hit all around the park, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah put up a fantastic show for the Indians as they look to defend their title against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 8. 

Follow for more…

You Might Be Interested In
First published on: Mar 5, 2026 11:02 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-1

RELATED News

WATCH: Axar Patel Pulls Off Kapil Dev-Like Catch to Dismiss Harry Brook in IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal

IND vs ENG: Jofra Archer Joins Lasith Malinga in Unwanted T20 World Cup Record List

IND vs ENG: Sanju Samson’s Blistering 89 Helps India Set Up T20 World Cup Record, Become First Team To Achieve Huge Feat

IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma Hugs Sakshi Dhoni During T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal at Wankhede | Watch Video

IND vs ENG: Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan Pair Create History In Semi-Final, Break 19-Year-Old T20 World Cup Record

LATEST NEWS

IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: Jacob Bethell’s Hundred In Vain As India Beat England To Qualify For Final

America Decides Iran’s Next Supreme Leader: Trump Says He Must Be Involved In The Selection, Calls Khamenei Jr. “Unacceptable”

Who Will Replace CV Ananda Bose? West Bengal Governor Resigns; Governor Shuffle Leaves Mamata Banerjee Unimpressed

IAF Sukhoi Su-30MKI Reported Missing Over Assam: Fighter Jet Loses Radar Contact After Take-Off From Jorhat

Is Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Ending Soon? Spin-Off Manga Nears ‘Super Climax’ With Chapter 25 Expected On…

Did Vijay Make It Official With Trisha? TVK Chief Attends A Wedding Reception With Rumoured Lover Just Days After Wife Sangeetha Filed For Divorce- WATCH!

IND vs ENG: Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan Pair Create History In Semi-Final, Break 19-Year-Old T20 World Cup Record

T20 World Cup 2026 | ‘Innings of The Highest Calibre’: Fans Shower Praise on Sanju Samson After His Blistering 89 off 42 During IND vs ENG Semi-Final

Indian Navy Reveals They Began Search And Rescue After Iranian Warship IRIS Dena Sent A Distress Signal, Deployed Aircraft And Two Warships

What Does ‘Operation Epic Fury: 100 Hours’ Reveal? US Releases Strike Video As 2,000 Attacks Hit Iran, Death Toll Crosses 1000 – Watch

IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: Jacob Bethell’s Hundred In Vain As India Beat England To Qualify For Final

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: Jacob Bethell’s Hundred In Vain As India Beat England To Qualify For Final

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: Jacob Bethell’s Hundred In Vain As India Beat England To Qualify For Final
IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: Jacob Bethell’s Hundred In Vain As India Beat England To Qualify For Final
IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: Jacob Bethell’s Hundred In Vain As India Beat England To Qualify For Final
IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: Jacob Bethell’s Hundred In Vain As India Beat England To Qualify For Final

QUICK LINKS