‘Brock Lesnar Is Back And WWE Isn’t Sorry’ Paul Heyman Drops The Mic

Coming back to WWE in a thunder of controversy and legal mess, Brock Lesnar returned to the ring at SummerSlam 2025, barely 2 years after his name appeared on a lawsuit filed by Janel Grant against Vince McMahon. Lesnar is not a party in the case, but his comeback was a point of controversy. Brock Lesnar returns to shocking SummerSlam Triple H presents the return of Lesnar as something of a dreams come true by John Cena.

His screen manager and friend of many years, Paul Heyman, appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show to put off critics with fiercely ambitious promise. Remarking that people in the crowd were roaring at MetLife Stadium, Heyman stated categorically that they will not be able to cancel the comeback since their hero is here. Heyman framed Lesnar being back as impromptu, occurred in a matter of weeks and was supported fully by the paying fans of WWE. He replied, in case we resurrected him, and the audience revolted against… I am not glad to have him here again but they cheered and it works.

Triple H reaction

Triple H, the WWE chief content officer, expounded on the logistics of the return even further. He dispelled the rumour that Lesnar made a comeback as part of the John Cena retirement saga as a wish list of Cena. The shock factor WWE desires came in the form of Lesnar exploding back on the scene and planting Cena with an F5. With all the hype and excitement attached, no post show press conference was held and this begs the question whether WWE is keen to address the surrounding controversy. Subscribers would suspect the move by the company to have canceled the briefing to avoid awkward questions as a well thought out decision. The fact that Heyman made no apologies and the crowd reaction was hysterical emphasized the resolute power of the personality of Lesnar. Whether it is criticism or not, the message is clear, and it is that although other players may pass away, Brock Lesnar is invincible.

