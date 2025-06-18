Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie
Home > Sports > Buss Family Sells Majority Stake In Lakers In Largest Sports Deal In US History: Who Is The New Owner?

Buss Family Sells Majority Stake In Lakers In Largest Sports Deal In US History: Who Is The New Owner?

Buss family is set to sell a majority stake in the Los Angeles Lakers, valuing the franchise at $10 billion and ending their 46-year ownership. Mark Walter, already a minority owner and chair of the Dodgers and Sparks, will take majority control while Jeanie Buss remains as governor.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last Updated: June 19, 2025 05:01:27 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

The Buss family is set to sell a majority stake in the Los Angeles Lakers, valuing the franchise at $10 billion, marking the end of a significant chapter for one of the NBA’s most influential families.

Buss Family Sells Lakers To Mark Walter 

Mark Walter, CEO and chair of holding company TWG Global, will hold the majority ownership of the Lakers under the deal. Walter, who is also the primary owner and chair of the Los Angeles Dodgers (Major League Baseball) and the Los Angeles Sparks (WNBA) already held a minority stake in the Lakers.

Also Read: How Has Rishabh Pant Altered His Batting Stance For England Tests? India Vice-Captain Reveals

Buss Family and The Lakers

The Lakers have been owned by the Buss family since 1979. The late Jerry Buss purchased the franchise from Jack Kent Cooke in a $67.5 million deal that included the Los Angeles Kings and the Los Angeles Forum. Under Jerry Buss, the Lakers grew into one of the most popular and valuable sports franchises, winning five NBA championships during their iconic “Showtime” era in the 1980s.

Following Jerry Buss’s death in 2013, his daughter Jeanie Buss assumed the role of principal owner. Over the years, she became one of the most powerful women in sports. The Lakers continued to attract superstar talent, including LeBron James, with whom the team secured the 2020 NBA title. Most recently, the Lakers made a blockbuster trade when the team acquired Dallas Mavericks star Luka Dončić.

Jeanie Buss will continue to remain involved with the team as governor despite the sale.

Lakers Performance Under Buss Family Ownership

Since 1980, the Lakers have won 11 NBA championships, which holds the record for the most of any team in that period. When Jerry Buss passed away, ownership transitioned to his children, with Jeanie Buss taking the reins as the governor of the Lakers.

Walter has been part of the Lakers ownership group since 2021 and held the right of first refusal on the majority stake before the current deal.

Franchise legend Magic Johnson publicly endorsed the move on social media. Johnson, who is part of Walter’s investment group that acquired the Dodgers in 2012, said Lakers fans should be “ecstatic” about the change.

Buss Family: Longest Family Ownership in NBA

The Buss family controlled the Lakers for 46 years, which is the longest current ownership tenure of any NBA franchise. The next on the list is Herb Simon’s ownership of the Indiana Pacers, which began in 1983. Notably, the Pacers are currently competing in the NBA Finals.

This sale follows a trend of similar recent transactions by other NBA owners who are close to Jeanie Buss. Mark Cuban recently sold a majority stake in the Dallas Mavericks for $3.5 billion, while Wyc Grousbeck sold the Boston Celtics for $6.1 billion just three months ago.

Also Read: ISL Transfer News: Kerala Blasters Part Ways With Milos Drincic, Suljic Leaves Punjab FC

Tags: buss familylos angeles lakersmark walternba
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

Thousand Afghans Fleeing Iran Daily To Survive Amid War And Deportation
Putin Confirms Russia Preparing Strategic Action Plan With India
US Entry Into Israel-Iran Conflict Could Trigger Regional War, Iranian Analyst Warns | Exclusive
Archery Asia Cup Stage 2: Indian Archer Juyel Sarkar Wins Silver, Gets Praise From Mamata Banerjee
India vs England, 1st Test: Why Team India Received 5 Penalty Runs in 51st Over In Headingley
Indian Archers Make History With 9 Medals At Asia Cup Singapore Leg
Michael Vaughan Takes a Dig At Virat Kohli’s Retirement: ‘You Don’t Miss Someone That Averages 33’
Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Meghalaya Sees Rise in Demands for Inner Line Permit
Tejashwi Yadav Alleges Forced Crowd Mobilisation For PM Modi’s Siwan Rally, Questions His Mass Appeal
India vs England 1st Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Ton Ignites Team India’s Charge, Leaves England Reeling

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?