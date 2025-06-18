ISL Transfer News: Kerala Blasters Part Ways With Milos Drincic, Suljic Leaves Punjab FC

Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) have announced the departure of Milos Drincic on Tuesday, according to Indian Super League (ISL) website.

The Montenegrin centre-back joined the Blasters ahead of the 2023-24 season. He played a key role under Ivan Vukomanovic, helping KBFC qualify for the playoffs for the third consecutive time.

Drincic, who had extended his stay with the club in 2024, has now parted ways with the Blasters. He was a regular starter in the 2024-25 season, featuring in 21 of 24 matches.

The defender was a mainstay for KBFC and contributed to four clean sheets. He also played a pivotal role in build-up play, averaging 45 passes per game with an 86% passing accuracy.

Drincic won 94 duels and 17 tackles while also recording 79 clearances and 15 blocks. He scored once last season and created three chances, making a dynamic impact in the attacking half.

Punjab FC (PFC) confirmed that versatile midfielder Asmir Suljic has left the club following the conclusion of his one-year stint with the team.

Suljic was an integral part of the Shers’ lineup throughout the 2024-25 season, scoring four goals with a 23.53% goal conversion rate and providing four assists in his 23 appearances for PFC.

The Bosnian midfielder started 13 matches and came off the bench in 10, accumulating over 1,200 minutes of playing time. He created 28 chances and recorded an 81% passing accuracy.

Suljic’s ability to seamlessly adapt to various positions in the attacking third added a valuable dimension to the Shers’ setup. He also completed 23 successful dribbles.

Defensively, Suljic also brought much-needed stability to PFC, winning 67 duels and making 83 recoveries.

