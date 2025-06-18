Live Tv
Search
Live TV
Home > Sports > ISL Transfer News: Kerala Blasters Part Ways With Milos Drincic, Suljic Leaves Punjab FC

ISL Transfer News: Kerala Blasters Part Ways With Milos Drincic, Suljic Leaves Punjab FC

Suljic was an integral part of the Shers' lineup throughout the 2024-25 season, scoring four goals with a 23.53% goal conversion rate and providing four assists in his 23 appearances for PFC.

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last Updated: June 18, 2025 19:54:34 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) have announced the departure of Milos Drincic on Tuesday, according to Indian Super League (ISL) website.

The Montenegrin centre-back joined the Blasters ahead of the 2023-24 season. He played a key role under Ivan Vukomanovic, helping KBFC qualify for the playoffs for the third consecutive time.

Drincic, who had extended his stay with the club in 2024, has now parted ways with the Blasters. He was a regular starter in the 2024-25 season, featuring in 21 of 24 matches.

The defender was a mainstay for KBFC and contributed to four clean sheets. He also played a pivotal role in build-up play, averaging 45 passes per game with an 86% passing accuracy.

Drincic won 94 duels and 17 tackles while also recording 79 clearances and 15 blocks. He scored once last season and created three chances, making a dynamic impact in the attacking half.

Punjab FC (PFC) confirmed that versatile midfielder Asmir Suljic has left the club following the conclusion of his one-year stint with the team.

Suljic was an integral part of the Shers’ lineup throughout the 2024-25 season, scoring four goals with a 23.53% goal conversion rate and providing four assists in his 23 appearances for PFC.

The Bosnian midfielder started 13 matches and came off the bench in 10, accumulating over 1,200 minutes of playing time. He created 28 chances and recorded an 81% passing accuracy.

Suljic’s ability to seamlessly adapt to various positions in the attacking third added a valuable dimension to the Shers’ setup. He also completed 23 successful dribbles.

Defensively, Suljic also brought much-needed stability to PFC, winning 67 duels and making 83 recoveries. 

(-ANI)

ALSO READ: IND vs ENG: England Announces Playing XI For 1st Test, Chris Woakes And Brydon Carse Return

Tags: islkerala blastersmilos drincicpunjab fc
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

How Has Rishabh Pant Altered His Batting Stance For England Tests? India Vice-Captain Reveals
India Launches ‘Operation Sindhu’ To Evacuate Indian Citizens Amid Iran-Israel Conflict
“We’ve Learned How To Live With This”: Keren Daka Reflects on Civilian Life In Israel-Iran War | NewsX Exclusive
Iran Warns Trump, Says US Intervention Will Bring ‘Irreparable Damage’
This Is How ChatGPT Helped Narayana Murthy To Write Speeches Faster
BCCI In Trouble: Bombay High Court Directs Board To Pay Rs 538 Crore, Here’s Why
Sedentary Lifestyles and Fast Food: Growing Threats to Kidney Health in Millennials and Gen Z
World Milk Day 2025: Is Your Milk a Hidden Health Hazard?
US President Trump Claims He Stopped War Between India and Pakistan, Calls Modi ‘Fantastic’
Israel Will Not Rest Until Iran’s Nuclear And Missile Programs Are Dismantled: Ex-NSA Yaakov Amidror | NewsX Exclusive

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?