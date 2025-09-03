CAFA Nations Cup 2025: India vs Afghanistan, When And Where To Watch, Team News

India vs Afghanistan match would decide whether India will take the finals, or content itself with the third place playoff. Their future will depend on winning after a promising opening with Tajikistan 2-1 win, and a drubbing 0-3 loss to Iran.

When and Where to watch India vs Afghanistan?

On September 4, at 5:30 PM IST, India will play its third and the final game against Afghanistan at the Hisor Central stadium in Tajikistan as part of its CAFA Nations Cup 2025 campaign. As no TV broadcast rights are assigned to India, the match can be watched live by those fans who are keen on doing so via FanCode app and website.

India vs Afghanistan head to head

During the history, 12 times India and Afghanistan have met with each other, India won 5, Afghanistan won 2, and the rest of the games were on a draw.

🚨 #BlueTigers Update 🔊 Defender Sandesh Jhingan had sustained an injury during India’s #CAFANationsCup2025 match against IR Iran, and has been ruled out of the remaining matches. He will return to India today.#IndianFootball ⚽ — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) September 3, 2025







Team news, India vs Afghanistan

Not only does this match mark a pivotal point in the development of the tournament in India, but it also provides the fans with a chance to join the supporters of the Blue Tigers in their quest to recover after their defeat against Iran. Stakes were high and the competition intense, this battle may be the one that will come to characterize the CAFA campaign in India. To add to the drama, India will lack their wounded captain Sandesh Jhingan, who leaves a leadership vacuum in defense. It is also a time and again test of the depth and strength of India and is a challenge to the younger members of the squad to come out and play when it matters. In the case of Afghanistan, the confrontation is also decisive, as a victory would not only undermine the aspirations of India, but their image in Asia. The fans will witness a fierce, vicious battle in which tactical discipline, defensive stability and finishing skill will be the determining factors.

