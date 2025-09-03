LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > CAFA Nations Cup 2025: India vs Afghanistan, When And Where To Watch, Team News

CAFA Nations Cup 2025: India vs Afghanistan, When And Where To Watch, Team News

On September 4, India plays Afghanistan in their final, decisive group game of the CAFA Nations Cup 2025, in which winning the game would earn them a place in the finals or third place playoff. The Blue Tigers are forced to recover after a 2-1 victory over Tajikistan and an embarrassing 0-3 defeat against Iran.

Indian Football Team. (Image Credit: AIFF/ANI)
Indian Football Team. (Image Credit: AIFF/ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 3, 2025 18:10:35 IST

India vs Afghanistan match would decide whether India will take the finals, or content itself with the third place playoff. Their future will depend on winning after a promising opening with Tajikistan 2-1 win, and a drubbing 0-3 loss to Iran.

When and Where to watch India vs Afghanistan?

On September 4, at 5:30 PM IST, India will play its third and the final game against Afghanistan at the Hisor Central stadium in Tajikistan as part of its CAFA Nations Cup 2025 campaign. As no TV broadcast rights are assigned to India, the match can be watched live by those fans who are keen on doing so via FanCode app and website. 

India vs Afghanistan head to head

During the history, 12 times India and Afghanistan have met with each other, India won 5, Afghanistan won 2, and the rest of the games were on a draw.



Team news, India vs Afghanistan

Not only does this match mark a pivotal point in the development of the tournament in India, but it also provides the fans with a chance to join the supporters of the Blue Tigers in their quest to recover after their defeat against Iran. Stakes were high and the competition intense, this battle may be the one that will come to characterize the CAFA campaign in India. To add to the drama, India will lack their wounded captain Sandesh Jhingan, who leaves a leadership vacuum in defense. It is also a time and again test of the depth and strength of India and is a challenge to the younger members of the squad to come out and play when it matters. In the case of Afghanistan, the confrontation is also decisive, as a victory would not only undermine the aspirations of India, but their image in Asia. The fans will witness a fierce, vicious battle in which tactical discipline, defensive stability and finishing skill will be the determining factors.

Also Read: This Key Player Is Ruled Out Of India vs Afghanistan In CAFA Nations Cup 2025, Fans In Shock!

Tags: CAFA Nations CupCAFA Nations Cup 2025India vs Afghanistanteam newswhen and where to watch

RELATED News

‘Crossing Emotional Boundaries’, Robin Uthappa Slams Ex Australian Player For Slap Gate Video Leak!
This Key Player Is Ruled Out Of India vs Afghanistan In CAFA Nations Cup 2025, Fans In Shock!
ISL 2025: Supreme Court Mandates Fair Selection Process
Dropped for Asia Cup 2025, Star Batter Announces Shocking Retirement
Manchester United Has A BIG Chance To Make It To Carabao Cup, Thanks To A Blunder Made By This Little Known Team

LATEST NEWS

Penn Badgley Aka Joe From ‘YOU’ Welcomes Twin Baby Boys, Says ‘Interrupting My Paternity Leave’
Shift Work And Sleep Apnea: Experts Warn Of Rising Health Risks
31 Dead in Nigeria Boat Accident, Dozens Rescued
Missed Bihar Voter List Revision Deadline? Here’s How You Can Add Or Remove Your Name From The List
GST Council Outlines Seven Pillars Of Next-Gen Reforms, Why It Matters
Bihar Elections Or Trump Tariffs? P. Chidambaram Questions Government On 8 Years Of Wait For GST Reform
40% GST On Cigerettes But Only 18% GST On Bidis, Why Two Tobacco Products With Different GST Slab?
Diwali Gift For Nation: PM Modi, JP Nadda, Kangana Ranaut And Others Laud Next Gen GST Reform
GST Reform Meet: Here’s What Gets Cheaper And What Gets Costlier, Details Here
‘40% GST’ Trends On X! GST On Cigarettes, Alcohol, Gambling Surges
CAFA Nations Cup 2025: India vs Afghanistan, When And Where To Watch, Team News

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

CAFA Nations Cup 2025: India vs Afghanistan, When And Where To Watch, Team News

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

CAFA Nations Cup 2025: India vs Afghanistan, When And Where To Watch, Team News
CAFA Nations Cup 2025: India vs Afghanistan, When And Where To Watch, Team News
CAFA Nations Cup 2025: India vs Afghanistan, When And Where To Watch, Team News
CAFA Nations Cup 2025: India vs Afghanistan, When And Where To Watch, Team News

QUICK LINKS