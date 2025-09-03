This Key Player Is Ruled Out Of India vs Afghanistan In CAFA Nations Cup 2025, Fans In Shock!

It has been a big blow to India defense since Sandesh Jhingan, the senior FC Goa defender and captain of the Indian national team, has been declared out of the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 after having sustained an injury during a match against Iran. All India Football Federation (AIFF) ensured that he would go back to India to get additional treatment.

What is Sandesh Jhingan’s Injury?

It was reported that Jhingan had his jaw broken in the match, but he finished the match regardless and this demonstrates how tough and devoted he was. It was during the first half of India losing to the Asian powerhouse 0-3 that the injury was caused and the worry was increasing before India plays its most important group game against Afghanistan.

Team India without Sandesh Jhingan

The already huge gap in the Indian backline is caused by the absence of Jhingan. With him being one of the most experienced defenders and a key leader, his absence could be a big blow to the defense of coach Khalid Jamil and his Blue Tigers, particularly since the playoff is at stake. His leadership has been invaluable having already played a vital role in the opening group match which he scored in the 2-1 win over hosts Tajikistan.

India to make a comeback?

Now India has no captain and must play the last group match with the aim of winning a place in the third place playoff. The resilience of the team will be put to test since they will aim to overcome this blow at a critical point in the tournament. The fact that India lost a key defensive player like Sandesh Jhingan when it needed stability the most is an unfortunate situation. The lack of Jhingan will not only impact India in terms of tactics but psychologically as well, since over the years, Jhingan has been an epitome of grit and determination to the national side.

