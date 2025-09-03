LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > This Key Player Is Ruled Out Of India vs Afghanistan In CAFA Nations Cup 2025, Fans In Shock!

This Key Player Is Ruled Out Of India vs Afghanistan In CAFA Nations Cup 2025, Fans In Shock!

The 0-3 loss to Iran was a big blow to India at the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 because captain and star defender Sandesh Jhingan was disqualified after he fractured his jaw. Unbelievably enough, Jhingan did it with his wounds and this marks his character.

(Image Credit: AIFF/ANI)
(Image Credit: AIFF/ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 3, 2025 17:39:14 IST

It has been a big blow to India defense since Sandesh Jhingan, the senior FC Goa defender and captain of the Indian national team, has been declared out of the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 after having sustained an injury during a match against Iran. All India Football Federation (AIFF) ensured that he would go back to India to get additional treatment.

What is Sandesh Jhingan’s Injury?

It was reported that Jhingan had his jaw broken in the match, but he finished the match regardless and this demonstrates how tough and devoted he was. It was during the first half of India losing to the Asian powerhouse 0-3 that the injury was caused and the worry was increasing before India plays its most important group game against Afghanistan.

Team India without Sandesh Jhingan

The already huge gap in the Indian backline is caused by the absence of Jhingan. With him being one of the most experienced defenders and a key leader, his absence could be a big blow to the defense of coach Khalid Jamil and his Blue Tigers, particularly since the playoff is at stake. His leadership has been invaluable having already played a vital role in the opening group match which he scored in the 2-1 win over hosts Tajikistan.

India to make a comeback?

Now India has no captain and must play the last group match with the aim of winning a place in the third place playoff. The resilience of the team will be put to test since they will aim to overcome this blow at a critical point in the tournament. The fact that India lost a key defensive player like Sandesh Jhingan when it needed stability the most is an unfortunate situation. The lack of Jhingan will not only impact India in terms of tactics but psychologically as well, since over the years, Jhingan has been an epitome of grit and determination to the national side. 

Also Read: ISL 2025: Supreme Court Mandates Fair Selection Process

Tags: CAFA Nations CupCAFA Nations Cup 2025India vs AfghanistanSandesh JhinganSandesh Jhingan Injury

RELATED News

‘Crossing Emotional Boundaries’, Robin Uthappa Slams Ex Australian Player For Slap Gate Video Leak!
CAFA Nations Cup 2025: India vs Afghanistan, When And Where To Watch, Team News
ISL 2025: Supreme Court Mandates Fair Selection Process
Dropped for Asia Cup 2025, Star Batter Announces Shocking Retirement
Manchester United Has A BIG Chance To Make It To Carabao Cup, Thanks To A Blunder Made By This Little Known Team

LATEST NEWS

Shift Work And Sleep Apnea: Experts Warn Of Rising Health Risks
31 Dead in Nigeria Boat Accident, Dozens Rescued
Missed Bihar Voter List Revision Deadline? Here’s How You Can Add Or Remove Your Name From The List
GST Council Outlines Seven Pillars Of Next-Gen Reforms, Why It Matters
Bihar Elections Or Trump Tariffs? P. Chidambaram Questions Government On 8 Years Of Wait For GST Reform
40% GST On Cigerettes But Only 18% GST On Bidis, Why Two Tobacco Products With Different GST Slab?
Diwali Gift For Nation: PM Modi, JP Nadda, Kangana Ranaut And Others Laud Next Gen GST Reform
GST Reform Meet: Here’s What Gets Cheaper And What Gets Costlier, Details Here
‘40% GST’ Trends On X! GST On Cigarettes, Alcohol, Gambling Surges
SSC CGL Exam Date 2025 OUT: Tier 1 Exam Starts from Sept 12, Check Here Admit Card & City Slip Details
This Key Player Is Ruled Out Of India vs Afghanistan In CAFA Nations Cup 2025, Fans In Shock!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

This Key Player Is Ruled Out Of India vs Afghanistan In CAFA Nations Cup 2025, Fans In Shock!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

This Key Player Is Ruled Out Of India vs Afghanistan In CAFA Nations Cup 2025, Fans In Shock!
This Key Player Is Ruled Out Of India vs Afghanistan In CAFA Nations Cup 2025, Fans In Shock!
This Key Player Is Ruled Out Of India vs Afghanistan In CAFA Nations Cup 2025, Fans In Shock!
This Key Player Is Ruled Out Of India vs Afghanistan In CAFA Nations Cup 2025, Fans In Shock!

QUICK LINKS