netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
Home > Sports > ISL 2025: Supreme Court Mandates Fair Selection Process

ISL 2025: Supreme Court Mandates Fair Selection Process

The AIFF has been ordered by the Supreme Court of India to hold a fresh and transparent tender to a new commercial partner to take up the ISL with the process supervised by Justice L Nageswara Rao. The decision is made after the FSDL contract ran out in December leaving the 2025-26 season in doubt.

AIFF and FSDL are looking to complete the tender by mid October, which will allow the ISL to commence by the December Super Cup. (Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: September 3, 2025 17:04:05 IST

The Supreme Court of India has directed the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to embark on a new and transparent tender process to find a strong, reputable and efficient commercial partner to conduct the Indian Super League (ISL) in which former judge Justice L. Nageswara Rao was appointed to supervise the entire process. 

How did Everything start?

This is after the contract with the Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) was to expire in December, leaving the 2025-26 season of the ISL in the air. AIFF and FSDL proposed together to aim at a completion of the tender process by the middle of October so that the ISL can commence in December, first with the Super Cup to ensure continuity in competition. More importantly, FSDL agreed to give up its right of first negotiation and right to match and gave a No Objection Certificate (NOC), which cleared the path to truly open bidding. 

What did The Supreme Court of India direct AIFF to do?

The suggested process will be in line with the National Sports Development Code, the future Sports Government Act 2025 and FIFA/AFC requirements, and will be managed by an independent professional company, which may be a ‘Big Four consultancy’. The developments are a relief to a sport that was on the verge of entering crisis, ISL clubs had closed or even laid off staff wages until further notice and the AFC had wanted to know where the league stood in its suspension. The ISL has a better glimpse of its administrative and commercial direction with the court involved, and a formal 2025-26 season opening in December.

With the court involved, the ISL now has a better look at its administrative and commercial future, and an official opening of a 2025-26 season in December. Importantly, this ruling not only revives trust between clubs, players, and sponsors who were shaken by the lack of transparency, but it also allows the Indian football flagship league to not just resume on time but to establish a more robust governance structure that would guarantee it in the long term.

Also Read: Manchester United Has A BIG Chance To Make It To Carabao Cup, Thanks To A Blunder Made By This Little Known Team

Tags: aiffISL 2025Supreme Court India

