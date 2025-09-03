ISL 2025: Supreme Court Mandates Fair Selection Process

The Supreme Court of India has directed the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to embark on a new and transparent tender process to find a strong, reputable and efficient commercial partner to conduct the Indian Super League (ISL) in which former judge Justice L. Nageswara Rao was appointed to supervise the entire process.

How did Everything start?

This is after the contract with the Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) was to expire in December, leaving the 2025-26 season of the ISL in the air. AIFF and FSDL proposed together to aim at a completion of the tender process by the middle of October so that the ISL can commence in December, first with the Super Cup to ensure continuity in competition. More importantly, FSDL agreed to give up its right of first negotiation and right to match and gave a No Objection Certificate (NOC), which cleared the path to truly open bidding.

What did The Supreme Court of India direct AIFF to do?

The suggested process will be in line with the National Sports Development Code, the future Sports Government Act 2025 and FIFA/AFC requirements, and will be managed by an independent professional company, which may be a ‘Big Four consultancy’. The developments are a relief to a sport that was on the verge of entering crisis, ISL clubs had closed or even laid off staff wages until further notice and the AFC had wanted to know where the league stood in its suspension. The ISL has a better glimpse of its administrative and commercial direction with the court involved, and a formal 2025-26 season opening in December.

With the court involved, the ISL now has a better look at its administrative and commercial future, and an official opening of a 2025-26 season in December. Importantly, this ruling not only revives trust between clubs, players, and sponsors who were shaken by the lack of transparency, but it also allows the Indian football flagship league to not just resume on time but to establish a more robust governance structure that would guarantee it in the long term.

