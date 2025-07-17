LIVE TV
Caitlin Clark Injury Concern Looms Ahead of Liberty Clash: Fever Star Questionable After Groin Setback

Caitlin Clark Injury Concern Looms Ahead of Liberty Clash: Fever Star Questionable After Groin Setback

Caitlin Clark is questionable for the Indiana Fever's WNBA game against the New York Liberty after suffering a right groin injury late in Tuesday’s win over the Connecticut Sun. With the All-Star break ahead, the Fever may rest her to ensure recovery for upcoming All-Star events.

Caitlin Clark is questionable for the Indiana Fever's WNBA game (Image Credit - X)
Caitlin Clark is questionable for the Indiana Fever's WNBA game (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Last Updated: July 17, 2025 03:59:46 IST

American basketball player Caitlin Clark is listed as questionable for Wednesday’s (July 16)  Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) game between the Indiana Fever and the New York Liberty after suffering a right groin injury in the final minute of Tuesday’s (July 15) 85–77 win over the Connecticut Sun. The Fever star was seen walking back down the court in visible discomfort after assisting on the team’s final basket. She was consoled by teammate Aliyah Boston and covered her face with a towel while holding back tears on the bench.

With the All-Star break coming up, the Fever may decide to rest Clark to allow her time to heal. Indiana’s next game after Wednesday isn’t until July 22, giving her nearly a full week to heal.

All-Star Weekend in Doubt for WNBA’s Biggest Name

Clark’s injury puts her availability for the upcoming All-Star festivities into question. She is scheduled to participate in Friday’s 3-point contest and will captain one of the teams in Sunday’s All-Star Game. As the WNBA’s most watched and talked about player, her absence would be a major blow to the event’s star power.

Caitlin Clark has already missed 10 games this season due to various injuries, a stark contrast to her rookie year, when she played every game. A previous left groin strain after a win over the Seattle Storm on June 24 had sidelined her for four games, including the Commissioner’s Cup final. Tuesday’s game was only her fourth since returning from that injury.

Impact on Fever’s Playoff Push

Clark has been a vital part of Indiana’s offense, averaging 16.5 points, 8.8 assists, and 5.0 rebounds across 13 games. Her court vision and leadership have elevated the Fever’s performance and helped keep them competitive. If she misses the game against the Liberty, it will be a key test for the team without their star playmaker.

Fans and teammates will be hoping for a swift recovery, but given the short turnaround and her recent injury history, the Fever may prioritize long-term health over short-term gain. All eyes now turn to the official update before tip-off in New York. 

Tags: Caitlin Clark, Caitlin Clark Injury, Indiana Fever, WNBA

Caitlin Clark Injury Concern Looms Ahead of Liberty Clash: Fever Star Questionable After Groin Setback

