LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Alaska Cristiana Girelli Jelly Roll benjamin netanyahu Beethoven Fire In Tomorrowland Air India International Flight Alaska Cristiana Girelli Jelly Roll benjamin netanyahu Beethoven Fire In Tomorrowland Air India International Flight Alaska Cristiana Girelli Jelly Roll benjamin netanyahu Beethoven Fire In Tomorrowland Air India International Flight Alaska Cristiana Girelli Jelly Roll benjamin netanyahu Beethoven Fire In Tomorrowland Air India International Flight
Live TV
TRENDING |
Alaska Cristiana Girelli Jelly Roll benjamin netanyahu Beethoven Fire In Tomorrowland Air India International Flight Alaska Cristiana Girelli Jelly Roll benjamin netanyahu Beethoven Fire In Tomorrowland Air India International Flight Alaska Cristiana Girelli Jelly Roll benjamin netanyahu Beethoven Fire In Tomorrowland Air India International Flight Alaska Cristiana Girelli Jelly Roll benjamin netanyahu Beethoven Fire In Tomorrowland Air India International Flight
Home > Sports > Cristiana Girelli’s Late Heroics Send Italy To Euro 2025 Semis in Thrilling Win Over Norway

Cristiana Girelli’s Late Heroics Send Italy To Euro 2025 Semis in Thrilling Win Over Norway

Cristiana Girelli’s last-minute header secured Italy a dramatic 2-1 victory over Norway, sending them to their first Euro semi-final since 1997. Despite Norway’s penalty miss and equalizer by Ada Hegerberg, Italy’s resilience and Girelli’s brace sealed the win in a thrilling quarter-final clash.

Cristiana Girelli’s last-minute header secured Italy's win (Image Credit - X)
Cristiana Girelli’s last-minute header secured Italy's win (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Last Updated: July 17, 2025 03:30:40 IST

Cristiana Girelli delivered a dramatic 90th-minute header to seal Italy’s 2-1 comeback victory over Norway and send the Azzurre into the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 semi-finals for the first time since 1997. Girelli scored both goals for Italy with the first goal in the 50th minute, cancelling out a strike from Norway captain Ada Hegerberg in a gripping knockout clash. 

Italy dominated the first half but failed to capitalize on their chances, with Emma Severini denied by Cecilie Fiskerstrand from a tight angle. Norway’s Signe Gaupset nearly stunned Italy with a long-range effort just before halftime, but it whistled narrowly wide.

Last Minute Magic Sends Italy Through

Italy came out strong after the break and took the lead five minutes in. Sofia Cantore’s low drive was mishandled by Fiskerstrand, allowing Girelli to tap it in. Just minutes later, Norway won a penalty when Elena Linari brought down Hegerberg in the box, but the Lyon striker curled her shot wide of the post.

Hegerberg redeemed herself with a smart finish in the 72nd minute after collecting Maren Mjelde’s lofted ball and slipping it past Laura Giuliani. Norway pushed for a winner but failed to convert their chances, and Italy made them pay in the final moments.

With extra time looming, Girelli rose at the back post to meet Cantore’s cross with a powerful header that clipped the underside of the crossbar and sealed a historic win for Italy. They now await either England or Sweden in the semi-finals.

Girelli Shines as Italy Make History

The 35-year-old Girelli Shines  is now the oldest European player to score a brace in a major tournament. She has eight goals in major competitions (World Cup/Euros), second only to Carolina Morace’s 12 for Italy.

Italy, eliminated in the quarters in 2009 and 2013, finally break through to the last four. Meanwhile, Hegerberg became the first player since 2013 to miss two penalties at the Women’s Euros (excluding shootouts), ending Norway’s run in disappointment.

Also Read: From Stage to Steel Cage: Jelly Roll Gears Up for WWE SummerSlam Showdown

Tags: Cristiana Girellihome-hero-pos-4italyItaly vs NorwaynorwayQuarter FinalWomen Euro

More News

Cities The Annabelle Doll Has Visited So Far And Paranormal Communities
Caught On Cam! Massive Earthquake Of 7.2 Magnitude, Father Rushes To Save Kids, Tsunami Warning Issued
Cristiana Girelli’s Late Heroics Send Italy To Euro 2025 Semis in Thrilling Win Over Norway
From Stage to Steel Cage: Jelly Roll Gears Up for WWE SummerSlam Showdown
Is Netanyahu Government About To Collapse? Here’s What We Know So Far
Massive Earthquake Of Magnitude 7.2 Shakes Alaska Peninsula, Tsunami Warning Issued
Vivek Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi Take The Bengal Files Across America with 11-City Premiere Tour
Stranger Things Season 5: Netflix’s High-Stakes Finale Arrives in 2025
Kayla McBride Shines as Minnesota Lynx Defeat Phoenix Mercury 79–66 in WNBA Clash
The Real Story Behind Annabelle Doll, Where Is It Kept Now?
Cristiana Girelli’s Late Heroics Send Italy To Euro 2025 Semis in Thrilling Win Over Norway

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Cristiana Girelli’s Late Heroics Send Italy To Euro 2025 Semis in Thrilling Win Over Norway

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Top Partners Websites:

Cristiana Girelli’s Late Heroics Send Italy To Euro 2025 Semis in Thrilling Win Over Norway
Cristiana Girelli’s Late Heroics Send Italy To Euro 2025 Semis in Thrilling Win Over Norway
Cristiana Girelli’s Late Heroics Send Italy To Euro 2025 Semis in Thrilling Win Over Norway
Cristiana Girelli’s Late Heroics Send Italy To Euro 2025 Semis in Thrilling Win Over Norway

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?