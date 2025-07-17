Cristiana Girelli’s Late Heroics Send Italy To Euro 2025 Semis in Thrilling Win Over Norway

Cristiana Girelli delivered a dramatic 90th-minute header to seal Italy’s 2-1 comeback victory over Norway and send the Azzurre into the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 semi-finals for the first time since 1997. Girelli scored both goals for Italy with the first goal in the 50th minute, cancelling out a strike from Norway captain Ada Hegerberg in a gripping knockout clash.

Italy dominated the first half but failed to capitalize on their chances, with Emma Severini denied by Cecilie Fiskerstrand from a tight angle. Norway’s Signe Gaupset nearly stunned Italy with a long-range effort just before halftime, but it whistled narrowly wide.

Last Minute Magic Sends Italy Through

Italy came out strong after the break and took the lead five minutes in. Sofia Cantore’s low drive was mishandled by Fiskerstrand, allowing Girelli to tap it in. Just minutes later, Norway won a penalty when Elena Linari brought down Hegerberg in the box, but the Lyon striker curled her shot wide of the post.

Hegerberg redeemed herself with a smart finish in the 72nd minute after collecting Maren Mjelde’s lofted ball and slipping it past Laura Giuliani. Norway pushed for a winner but failed to convert their chances, and Italy made them pay in the final moments.

With extra time looming, Girelli rose at the back post to meet Cantore’s cross with a powerful header that clipped the underside of the crossbar and sealed a historic win for Italy. They now await either England or Sweden in the semi-finals.

Girelli Shines as Italy Make History

The 35-year-old Girelli Shines is now the oldest European player to score a brace in a major tournament. She has eight goals in major competitions (World Cup/Euros), second only to Carolina Morace’s 12 for Italy.

Italy, eliminated in the quarters in 2009 and 2013, finally break through to the last four. Meanwhile, Hegerberg became the first player since 2013 to miss two penalties at the Women’s Euros (excluding shootouts), ending Norway’s run in disappointment.

Also Read: From Stage to Steel Cage: Jelly Roll Gears Up for WWE SummerSlam Showdown