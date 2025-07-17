From Stage to Steel Cage: Jelly Roll Gears Up for WWE SummerSlam Showdown

Country music sensation Jelly Roll is going all-in for his upcoming World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) SummerSlam debut. On The Pat McAfee Show, the Grammy-winning artist revealed that his training has been far from casual. He’s been getting hands-on guidance from none other than WWE legends The Undertaker and Michelle McCool in a three-hour workout session.

He also credited Kevin Owens for offering valuable advice and said he spent several hours training in the ring with rising star Jacob Fatu to prepare for the spotlight.

Rolling Into the Ring: Jelly Roll Earns His Spot

Jelly Roll’s journey to SummerSlam started on SmackDown in his home state of Tennessee, where a live performance was interrupted by Logan Paul. Paul accused him of chasing clout in wrestling, triggering a heated exchange. Randy Orton quickly came to Jelly Roll’s defense, but things escalated fast when Drew McIntyre ambushed Orton with a surprise Claymore.

At the Saturday Night’s Main Event, which was held on July 12 in Atlanta, tensions boiled over as Randy Orton faced Frew McIntyre in a singles match. Jelly Roll had Orton’s back ringside, while Logan Paul supported McIntyre. When Jelly Roll shoved Paul and confronted McIntyre, the distraction allowed Orton to strike with an RKO and score the win.

McIntyre wasn’t done, though, he nailed Jelly Roll with a post-match Claymore, igniting a full-fledged feud.

Tag Team Turmoil Set for SummerSlam

Driven by payback and high stakes, Randy Orton announced he’ll team up with Jelly Roll at SummerSlam to face Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul in a blockbuster tag team showdown. WWE’s head of creative, Triple H, endorsed the move, emphasizing Jelly Roll’s serious commitment and training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

Armed with guidance from wrestling legends and hours of hands-on preparation, Jelly Roll is out to prove he’s more than just a celebrity guest spot, he’s stepping into the ring to compete. Whether he delivers a breakout performance or faces early adversity, his debut is already shaping up to be one of SummerSlam’s most talked-about moments.

