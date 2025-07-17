Kayla McBride Shines as Minnesota Lynx Defeat Phoenix Mercury 79–66 in WNBA Clash

Kayla McBride, the newly named Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) All-Star, powered the Minnesota Lynx to a convincing 79-66 win over the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday (July 16) afternoon in Minneapolis. McBride, added to the All-Star roster just a day earlier, delivered a well-rounded performance with 18 points, five rebounds, and five assists, hitting all six of her free throws.

The Lynx, now 20-4, have won six of their last eight and ended the first half of the season in dominant form. The win also gave them a 3-1 edge in the season series over Phoenix and helped them avenge a loss from just a week ago.

McBride Leads the Charge in All-Star Fashion

McBride wasn’t alone in her efforts. Courtney Williams added 12 points and seven rebounds, while Alanna Smith scored 11, including three three-pointers in the third quarter. Napheesa Collier, the league’s leading scorer, managed just 10 points, but came alive in the second half when the Lynx pulled away.

A buzzer-beating tip-in by Jessica Shepard extended the lead to 15 entering the fourth, and a clutch three-pointer by Williams stretched the margin to 16 midway through the final period. Minnesota hit 10-of-23 from deep, with all five starters and reserve Maria Kliundikova contributing from long range.

Shorthanded Mercury Struggle to Keep Pace

The Mercury, missing injured stars Satou Sabally, Kahleah Copper, and Monique Akoa Makani, never led after McBride’s early triple gave the Lynx a 7-5 advantage. Despite solid efforts from Alyssa Thomas (12 points, nine assists), DeWanna Bonner, and Kalani Brown (11 points, 11 rebounds), Phoenix couldn’t match Minnesota’s pace or execution.

The Mercury shot just 35.7% from the field, with Thomas not hitting a field goal until late in the second quarter. This marked the 11th time this season the Lynx have held an opponent below 40% shooting.

Minnesota heads into the All-Star break looking like a top contender, while Phoenix will hope for reinforcements in the second half.

