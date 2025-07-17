LIVE TV
Los Angeles Clippers Get Major Boost as Bradley Beal Joins After Phoenix Suns Buyout

Los Angeles Clippers Get Major Boost as Bradley Beal Joins After Phoenix Suns Buyout

Bradley Beal has agreed to a buyout with the Phoenix Suns and will join the LA Clippers on a two-year, USD 11 million deal. After an injury-plagued stint in Phoenix, Beal now joins Kawhi Leonard and James Harden, giving the Clippers another star as they aim for a deep playoff run.

Last Updated: July 17, 2025 01:39:43 IST

Three-time National Basketball Association (NBA) All-Star Bradley Beal has agreed to a buyout with the Phoenix Suns and plans to join the Los Angeles Clippers on a two-year, USD 11 million deal with a player option for 2026–27, allowing him to re-enter free agency next summer. The Phoenix Suns have granted Bradley Beal permission to explore his options, and after talks with multiple teams, he chose the Clippers.

Beal Ends Phoenix Stint, Eyes Title Run with Clippers 

Bradley Beal will join Kawhi Leonard and James Harden as a key scorer and playmaker in LA’s revamped lineup. The Clippers recently signed Brook Lopez and traded Norman Powell to the Miami Heat, bringing John Collins from the Utah Jazz in a three-team deal. Beal will fill the shooting guard spot vacated by Powell.

After two seasons in Phoenix that didn’t pan out as hoped, Beal prioritized fit and contention. Several teams, including the Heat, Lakers, Warriors, Bucks, and Timberwolves, pursued him, but Beal opted for the Clippers’ championship window.

Suns Reset, Clippers Reload with All-Star Guard

Bradley Beal, 32, agreed to give back USD 13.9 million of the USD 110 million owed to complete the buyout. The Phoenix Suns will likely waive and stretch his remaining salary over five years, gaining cap flexibility and access to tradable draft picks.

During his two injury-hit seasons in Phoenix, Beal averaged 17.6 points, 4.3 assists, and 3.8 rebounds while shooting an efficient 50.5% from the field and 40.7% from beyond the arc. Still, the much-hyped trio of Beal, Booker, and Durant failed to find real chemistry on the court.

Now, with Durant traded to Houston, new coach Jordan Ott and GM Brian Gregory have reshaped the Suns with veterans like Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks, plus multiple draft picks. Beal departs Phoenix after 13 NBA seasons, including 11 with Washington, where he was a three-time All-Star and All-NBA Third Team selection. The move to LA offers him a fresh chance to chase a championship.

