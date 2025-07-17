LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Israeli airstrikes on Syria trump administration body image trump tariffs army crackdown in Bangladesh donald trump Nimisha Priya Israeli airstrikes on Syria trump administration body image trump tariffs army crackdown in Bangladesh donald trump Nimisha Priya Israeli airstrikes on Syria trump administration body image trump tariffs army crackdown in Bangladesh donald trump Nimisha Priya Israeli airstrikes on Syria trump administration body image trump tariffs army crackdown in Bangladesh donald trump Nimisha Priya
Live TV
TRENDING |
Israeli airstrikes on Syria trump administration body image trump tariffs army crackdown in Bangladesh donald trump Nimisha Priya Israeli airstrikes on Syria trump administration body image trump tariffs army crackdown in Bangladesh donald trump Nimisha Priya Israeli airstrikes on Syria trump administration body image trump tariffs army crackdown in Bangladesh donald trump Nimisha Priya Israeli airstrikes on Syria trump administration body image trump tariffs army crackdown in Bangladesh donald trump Nimisha Priya
Home > Sports > Barcelona’s New No. 10: Lamine Yamal Inherits Messi’s Iconic Shirt Amid Rising Stardom

Barcelona’s New No. 10: Lamine Yamal Inherits Messi’s Iconic Shirt Amid Rising Stardom

Lamine Yamal has been handed Barcelona’s iconic No. 10 jersey, once worn by Lionel Messi, following Ansu Fati’s move to Monaco. The 18-year-old winger signed a contract extension until 2031. However, his rise is clouded by an investigation into his birthday party by Spanish authorities.

Lamine Yamal would wear Barcelona’s iconic No. 10 jersey (Image Credit - X)
Lamine Yamal would wear Barcelona’s iconic No. 10 jersey (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Last Updated: July 17, 2025 01:06:05 IST

FC Barcelona has officially announced that Spanish footballer Lamine Yamal will wear the legendary No. 10 jersey, once worn by club icon Lionel Messi, starting from the 2025–26 season. The announcement came during the ceremony celebrating Yamal’s new contract extension, which ties him to the Catalan club until 2031.

The number, previously worn by Messi from 2008 to 2021, has also been donned by Barcelona greats such as Ronaldinho, Rivaldo, and Diego Maradona. Following Messi’s departure, Ansu Fati was given the No. 10 shirt, but his injury struggles and a loan move to AS Monaco left it vacant once again.

Yamal Steps Into the Spotlight as Barcelona’s New Creative Leader

Yamal turned 18 on July 13, is already being seen as the future of FC Barcelona. With 104 senior appearances and 25 goals to his name, Yamal played a crucial role last season in helping the club secure both La Liga and Copa del Rey titles. His attacking brilliance saw him contribute to 43 goals in 55 matches across all competitions.

He also starred for Spain, guiding them to the UEFA Nations League final, where they narrowly lost to Portugal. Yamal’s rise has been rapid, and taking over the iconic No. 10 shirt marks a symbolic passing of the torch.

Off-Field Controversy Looms Over Yamal’s Milestone Moment

While Yamal’s footballing journey continues to soar, his 18th birthday celebration has sparked legal concerns. Spanish authorities are investigating reports that a dwarfism act was part of the party, which took place in Olivella, near Barcelona, and was attended by around 200 guests.

The Spanish Ministry of Social Rights has requested an inquiry, and the public prosecutor’s office is reportedly involved. If Yamal is found in violation of anti-discrimination laws, he could face a fine of up to 867,000 British Pounds, according to Marca and the BBC.

As legal proceedings unfold, all eyes will be on how Barcelona’s new No. 10 handles the pressure, both on and off the pitch. 

Also Read:  Messi Takes on MLS Rival Evander in Cincinnati vs Inter Miami Thriller (When and Where to Watch)

Tags: BarcelonaLamine Yamallegendary No 10 jersey

More News

Kayla McBride Shines as Minnesota Lynx Defeat Phoenix Mercury 79–66 in WNBA Clash
The Real Story Behind Annabelle Doll, Where Is It Kept Now?
Los Angeles Clippers Get Major Boost as Bradley Beal Joins After Phoenix Suns Buyout
Possessed Annabelle Doll Tour Handler Dies Suddenly, Where Is The Doll Now?
Why Is Tomorrowland Trending? Here’s What Exactly Happened?
Barcelona’s New No. 10: Lamine Yamal Inherits Messi’s Iconic Shirt Amid Rising Stardom
Tomorrowland CANCELLED? Massive Fire Engulfed In Flames, Videos
Messi Takes on MLS Rival Evander in Cincinnati vs Inter Miami Thriller (When and Where to Watch)
Tomorrowland Music Festival Under Fire: Main Stage Engulfed In Flames In Belgium
Video | Two Shocking Incidents Of Women Being Tied To Poles In Andhra Pradesh Stir Outrage, Police Reveal Truth Behind One Case
Barcelona’s New No. 10: Lamine Yamal Inherits Messi’s Iconic Shirt Amid Rising Stardom

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Barcelona’s New No. 10: Lamine Yamal Inherits Messi’s Iconic Shirt Amid Rising Stardom

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Top Partners Websites:

Barcelona’s New No. 10: Lamine Yamal Inherits Messi’s Iconic Shirt Amid Rising Stardom
Barcelona’s New No. 10: Lamine Yamal Inherits Messi’s Iconic Shirt Amid Rising Stardom
Barcelona’s New No. 10: Lamine Yamal Inherits Messi’s Iconic Shirt Amid Rising Stardom
Barcelona’s New No. 10: Lamine Yamal Inherits Messi’s Iconic Shirt Amid Rising Stardom

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?