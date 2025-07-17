Barcelona’s New No. 10: Lamine Yamal Inherits Messi’s Iconic Shirt Amid Rising Stardom

FC Barcelona has officially announced that Spanish footballer Lamine Yamal will wear the legendary No. 10 jersey, once worn by club icon Lionel Messi, starting from the 2025–26 season. The announcement came during the ceremony celebrating Yamal’s new contract extension, which ties him to the Catalan club until 2031.

The number, previously worn by Messi from 2008 to 2021, has also been donned by Barcelona greats such as Ronaldinho, Rivaldo, and Diego Maradona. Following Messi’s departure, Ansu Fati was given the No. 10 shirt, but his injury struggles and a loan move to AS Monaco left it vacant once again.

Yamal Steps Into the Spotlight as Barcelona’s New Creative Leader

Yamal turned 18 on July 13, is already being seen as the future of FC Barcelona. With 104 senior appearances and 25 goals to his name, Yamal played a crucial role last season in helping the club secure both La Liga and Copa del Rey titles. His attacking brilliance saw him contribute to 43 goals in 55 matches across all competitions.

He also starred for Spain, guiding them to the UEFA Nations League final, where they narrowly lost to Portugal. Yamal’s rise has been rapid, and taking over the iconic No. 10 shirt marks a symbolic passing of the torch.

Off-Field Controversy Looms Over Yamal’s Milestone Moment

While Yamal’s footballing journey continues to soar, his 18th birthday celebration has sparked legal concerns. Spanish authorities are investigating reports that a dwarfism act was part of the party, which took place in Olivella, near Barcelona, and was attended by around 200 guests.

The Spanish Ministry of Social Rights has requested an inquiry, and the public prosecutor’s office is reportedly involved. If Yamal is found in violation of anti-discrimination laws, he could face a fine of up to 867,000 British Pounds, according to Marca and the BBC.

As legal proceedings unfold, all eyes will be on how Barcelona’s new No. 10 handles the pressure, both on and off the pitch.

