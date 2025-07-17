LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Israeli airstrikes on Syria trump administration body image trump tariffs army crackdown in Bangladesh donald trump Nimisha Priya Israeli airstrikes on Syria trump administration body image trump tariffs army crackdown in Bangladesh donald trump Nimisha Priya Israeli airstrikes on Syria trump administration body image trump tariffs army crackdown in Bangladesh donald trump Nimisha Priya Israeli airstrikes on Syria trump administration body image trump tariffs army crackdown in Bangladesh donald trump Nimisha Priya
Live TV
TRENDING |
Israeli airstrikes on Syria trump administration body image trump tariffs army crackdown in Bangladesh donald trump Nimisha Priya Israeli airstrikes on Syria trump administration body image trump tariffs army crackdown in Bangladesh donald trump Nimisha Priya Israeli airstrikes on Syria trump administration body image trump tariffs army crackdown in Bangladesh donald trump Nimisha Priya Israeli airstrikes on Syria trump administration body image trump tariffs army crackdown in Bangladesh donald trump Nimisha Priya
Home > Sports > Messi Takes on MLS Rival Evander in Cincinnati vs Inter Miami Thriller (When and Where to Watch)

Messi Takes on MLS Rival Evander in Cincinnati vs Inter Miami Thriller (When and Where to Watch)

FC Cincinnati host Inter Miami in a high-stakes MLS 2025 clash at TQL Stadium on 17 July. Messi and Evander, two of the league’s top performers, face off as both teams chase the top spot. Catch all the action live on Apple TV via the MLS Season Pass at 5:00 AM IST.

FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami is a highly anticipated match (Image Credit - X)
FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami is a highly anticipated match (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Last Updated: July 17, 2025 00:30:34 IST

A highly anticipated Eastern Conference showdown is set as FC Cincinnati welcome Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami at the TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. With both clubs pushing hard for the top spot in the Major League Soccer (MLS) standings, this clash would have major implications for the race to the Supporters’ Shield.

Messi and Evander Face Off in High-Stakes Eastern Conference Battle

FC Cincinnati have turned the TQL stadium into their fortress this season, remaining unbeaten with seven wins and three draws on home turf. With 42 points from 22 matches, they sit third in the overall MLS standings, just one point behind league leaders Philadelphia Union. Despite suffering a 4-2 defeat to Columbus Crew in their last outing, Cincinnati remain one of the strongest sides in the league.

A key part of their success has been Evander, the Brazilian playmaker signed from Portland Timbers for USD 12 million in February. Since replacing Luciano Acosta, Evander has become one of the top performers in the league, scoring in four straight matches, sitting third in the goal charts with 13, and ranking among MLS leaders in goal contributions. His battle with Messi will be a key storyline in this clash.

Inter Miami are in peak form after returning from the FIFA Club World Cup. Under Javier Mascherano, they’ve won three straight matches, including a crucial 2-1 victory over Nashville last weekend. That win cut the gap to the top to just five points, with Miami holding three games in hand. A win in Cincinnati would put them just one point behind the Orange and Blue.

Lionel Messi, fresh off being named MLS MVP for Week 24, has been on a historic run. He’s scored five consecutive braces, bringing his season tally to 16 goals, tied with Sam Surridge of Nashville. Backed by Luis Suárez and a strong attack, Messi’s performances have transformed Miami’s campaign.

However, Miami’s shaky defense, especially away from home, could be their undoing. Cincinnati will look to take full advantage of that and protect their home unbeaten streak.

When is the FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami MLS 2025 Match?

  • Date: Thursday, 17 July 2025
  • Time: 5:00 AM IST 
  • Venue: TQL Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

Where to Watch in India?

  • Live Streaming: Apple TV (MLS Season Pass)
  • Available in India: Yes, via subscription

Also Read: Gloucestershire Cricket Club Announces Craig Miles’ Three-Year Extension

Tags: FC Cincinnatiinter miamilionel messi

More News

Messi Takes on MLS Rival Evander in Cincinnati vs Inter Miami Thriller (When and Where to Watch)
Tomorrowland Music Festival Under Fire: Main Stage Engulfed In Flames In Belgium
Video | Two Shocking Incidents Of Women Being Tied To Poles In Andhra Pradesh Stir Outrage, Police Reveal Truth Behind One Case
Kerala To Allow Euthanasia Of Diseased Stray Dogs—But Only With Vet’s Certification
Rahul Mishra To Open, JJ Valaya To Close India Couture Week 2025 In Delhi
Air India International Flights To Resume From THIS Date, Full Refund And Alternate Booking Options Available
Indigo Flight From Delhi To Goa Suffers Engine Failure, Diverted To Mumbai
21 Palestinians Killed In Stampede At Gaza Aid Distribution Center
Barack and Michelle Obama Shut Down Divorce Rumors With Humor On ‘IMO’ Podcast – Here’s What They Said
Staying Active In Adulthood Can Cut Death Risk By 40%, Says Major Study
Messi Takes on MLS Rival Evander in Cincinnati vs Inter Miami Thriller (When and Where to Watch)

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Messi Takes on MLS Rival Evander in Cincinnati vs Inter Miami Thriller (When and Where to Watch)

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Top Partners Websites:

Messi Takes on MLS Rival Evander in Cincinnati vs Inter Miami Thriller (When and Where to Watch)
Messi Takes on MLS Rival Evander in Cincinnati vs Inter Miami Thriller (When and Where to Watch)
Messi Takes on MLS Rival Evander in Cincinnati vs Inter Miami Thriller (When and Where to Watch)
Messi Takes on MLS Rival Evander in Cincinnati vs Inter Miami Thriller (When and Where to Watch)

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?