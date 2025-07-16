LIVE TV
Gloucestershire Cricket Club Announces Craig Miles' Three-Year Extension

Gloucestershire Cricket Club has announced the return of seamer Craig Miles on a three-year deal starting November 2025. After seven strong seasons with Warwickshire, the 30-year-old is set to rejoin his boyhood club, where he began his professional journey as a 16-year-old.

July 16, 2025

Seven years after signing off his first stint at the Club with eight wickets and the winning runs against Derbyshire in the final match of the 2018 season, homegrown seamer Craig Miles has re-signed for Gloucestershire on a three-year deal starting 1 November 2025, according to a release from Gloucestershire Cricket.

The 30-year-old returns following seven successful seasons at Warwickshire and will have the opportunity to add to his 116 appearances across all formats for the Shire, during which he claimed 313 wickets over eight seasons.

A Journey That Began as a Teenager

Miles made his debut as a 16-year-old against Northamptonshire at Bristol on 11 May 2011 and quickly established himself in red-ball cricket, taking 255 wickets in 68 first-class matches for Gloucestershire at an average of 26.68.
Across his first-class career, the Swindon-born former England Lion has 360 wickets at 28.36. Reflecting on a return to his boyhood Club, Miles said, “I’m absolutely buzzing to be coming back to Gloucestershire! The chance to wear the shirt again and represent the Club that played such a massive part in my journey was something I simply couldn’t turn down.”

Cherished Memories and Fresh Ambitions

“From making my debut as a 16-year-old, to unforgettable wins at the Cheltenham Festival, and that incredible day at Lord’s in 2015 – some of the fondest memories of my career happened whilst playing for Gloucestershire. Every time I’ve returned to Nevil Road, it’s felt like home, and I can’t wait to be back out there. I’m hugely excited to work with Mark Alleyne and the coaching team, link up with some familiar faces and old friends, and give everything I’ve got, on and off the field, for the Glorious once again,” he added.

Proven Performer Across All Formats

Miles’ standout season at Warwickshire came in 2021, when he took 37 wickets at 21.81 to help the Bears win the Division One title. He then starred in the Bob Willis Trophy final, taking 5-28 in the first innings and contributing with both ball and in the field in the second, as Warwickshire beat Lancashire by an innings and 199 runs.

In the shortest format of the game, Miles has 68 wickets in 65 matches at 24.82 and also featured six times for Northern Superchargers during the 2022 edition of The Hundred.

He made his List A debut for Gloucestershire shortly after his red-ball bow, taking 2-32 against Essex in the Clydesdale Bank 40. In total, he has 60 wickets in 50 List A matches, including 12 during Gloucestershire’s victorious 2015 Royal London Cup campaign, where he featured in the final win over Surrey.

On welcoming Miles back to the Club, Head Coach Mark Alleyne said, “I very much look forward to welcoming Craig back to Bristol. He left as a precocious talent and returns with a strong body of work on the first-class stage. His experience will be invaluable as we rebuild a formidable attack to compete in Division One. If we’re unsuccessful this year, his presence for that push in 2026 will be savoured. As an all-format player, he will add great quality across the seasons to come.”

(With Inputs From ANI)

