Caught On Camera: Mohammed Siraj Punches Bat In Frustration After Dismissal At Lord’s

Mohammed Siraj’s emotional reaction after his strange dismissal at Lord’s went viral. He punched his bat in frustration as India lost a close match by 22 runs. Siraj later shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, showing his pain and fight in the game.

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last Updated: July 16, 2025 22:12:25 IST

India was very close to winning the match at Lord’s on Monday. Everyone had hope. But suddenly, things went wrong.

Mohammed Siraj was the last batter. He had already blocked 29 balls. He blocked the 30th one too. But the ball bounced and rolled back slowly. It hit the stumps. The bails fell. Siraj couldn’t believe it.

He just stood there, watching the ball. His face showed shock. England players started celebrating. They had won the match from a losing position.

Siraj Got Very Emotional on the Field

Siraj felt very bad. He sat down on his knees. He was very upset. Then he punched his bat in anger.

Ben Stokes, the England captain, came to him. He tried to make Siraj feel better.

This full moment was caught on camera. Now the video is going viral. Many people are sharing it on social media. Fans are feeling sad for Siraj.

Siraj Posted His Feelings on Instagram

The next day, Siraj shared some photos on Instagram. He also wrote a line in one of his stories.

It said, “He didn’t flinch, didn’t fall until fate turned its back.”

Mohammed Siraj story on Lords Match

He also posted four pictures. Three showed good moments from the match. The last one showed him sitting on the ground after getting out. He looked very sad in that photo.

Siraj Tried His Best With the Bat

Even though Siraj is a fast bowler, he tried hard with the bat. He played with full focus. He was giving good support to Ravindra Jadeja.

He defended the ball very well. People were happy to see his effort.

But still, India lost the match. They got all out for 170 runs. Jadeja was not out on 61 runs. India lost the match by 22 runs.

India Will Play Next at Old Trafford

The next Test match will start on July 23 at Old Trafford. Team India will now try to come back stronger.

Siraj’s fight in the last innings was special. Even though he is not a batter, he showed a big heart. Fans will remember this moment for a long time.

ALSO READ: Will Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant Play the 4th Test vs England? Here’s What We Know

Tags: england tourLords TestMohammed Sirajteam india

