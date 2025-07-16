LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Will Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant Play the 4th Test vs England? Here's What We Know

Will Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant Play the 4th Test vs England? Here’s What We Know

Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant are expected to return for India's fourth Test against England at Old Trafford starting July 23. Despite a tough series opener, Bumrah's rotation continues for workload management after his back injury. Pant, who played through a finger injury in the third Test, is set to resume wicketkeeping duties as India aims to level the series.

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last Updated: July 16, 2025 20:45:51 IST

Indian seamer Jasprit Bumrah and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant are expected to play in the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford starting from July 23, according to Sky Sports.

Bumrah’s Return Follows India’s Rotation Policy

India head coach Gautam Gambhir reiterated that the team management will stick to their rotation policy for Bumrah, despite the five-wicket defeat in the series opener at Headingley.

Bumrah was rested for the second Test match at Edgbaston. He came back into the playing 11 for the third fixture at the Home of Cricket, Lord’s, and grabbed another five-wicket haul in the first innings.

Workload Management Key for Bumrah’s Fitness

During the announcement of India’s squad last month for the Test tour of England, chief selector Ajit Agarkar confirmed Bumrah was advised not to contest in consecutive Tests as part of his workload management. The precaution around Bumrah’s usage stems from a stress reaction in the back during the fifth Test against Australia in Sydney in January.

Bumrah is expected to feature at Old Trafford, with India aiming to level the series.

Pant Injures Finger During Third Test

On the other hand, Pant in the 34th over, bowled by Jasprit Bumrah on Day 1 of the third test, made a dive to pick up the ball, but could not get it cleanly in his hands, making England pick two runs off byes.

Following that, he was seen in a lot of pain and had to leave the field for medical attention. Young Dhruv Jurel took the field as he replaced Pant as the wicketkeeper of the team in the second session of the first day of the Test match.

Pant Likely to Return Behind the Stumps

Despite the finger injury Pant batted in both the innings, he made a brilliant 74(112), in the first innings where Pant smoked the ball into the stands for two towering maximums to break Richards’ milestone for most sixes against England in the format.

Although he was cleaned up by a beauty from Jofra Archer in the second innings for 9 off 12 balls. He was fit enough to bat but was unable to keep wicket. Pant will be fit enough to take the gloves for the fourth Test.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Tags: england tourjasprit bumrahrishabh pantteam india

