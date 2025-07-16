LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Israeli airstrikes on Syria trump administration body image trump tariffs army crackdown in Bangladesh donald trump Nimisha Priya Israeli airstrikes on Syria trump administration body image trump tariffs army crackdown in Bangladesh donald trump Nimisha Priya Israeli airstrikes on Syria trump administration body image trump tariffs army crackdown in Bangladesh donald trump Nimisha Priya Israeli airstrikes on Syria trump administration body image trump tariffs army crackdown in Bangladesh donald trump Nimisha Priya
Live TV
TRENDING |
Israeli airstrikes on Syria trump administration body image trump tariffs army crackdown in Bangladesh donald trump Nimisha Priya Israeli airstrikes on Syria trump administration body image trump tariffs army crackdown in Bangladesh donald trump Nimisha Priya Israeli airstrikes on Syria trump administration body image trump tariffs army crackdown in Bangladesh donald trump Nimisha Priya Israeli airstrikes on Syria trump administration body image trump tariffs army crackdown in Bangladesh donald trump Nimisha Priya
Home > Sports > Lucas Vázquez Ends 17-Year Association With Real Madrid, Bids Emotional Goodbye

Lucas Vázquez Ends 17-Year Association With Real Madrid, Bids Emotional Goodbye

Lucas Vázquez is set to bid an emotional farewell to Real Madrid after 17 years at the club. From youth ranks to senior glory, he leaves behind a legacy of 402 matches and 23 trophies. The club plans a tribute as it steps into a new era after a trophyless season.

Lucas Vázquez Ends 17-Year Association with Real Madrid, Bids Emotional Goodbye (Image Credit - X)
Lucas Vázquez Ends 17-Year Association with Real Madrid, Bids Emotional Goodbye (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last Updated: July 16, 2025 20:29:19 IST

Real Madrid have announced that they will host a special farewell ceremony for Lucas Vazquez on Thursday at the Real Madrid City training facility. The event, which will be attended by club president Florentino Perez, will be a tribute to a player who has given his all to the club for nearly two decades, as per the official website of Real Madrid CF.

Lucas Vázquez to Receive Emotional Farewell at Real Madrid City

Lucas joined Real Madrid way back in 2007, when he was just 16 years old. Since then, he’s grown through the ranks from the Under-19 team to Castilla, and finally, to the senior side. After spending a season on loan with Espanyol, he made his first-team debut in 2015, and never looked back.

A Journey from Youth Ranks to Senior Glory

Over the course of 10 seasons, Lucas Vazquez has played 402 matches for the club and been part of one of the most successful eras in Real Madrid’s history. His cabinet boasts a staggering 23 trophies, 5 European Cups, 5 Club World Cups, 4 European Super Cups, 4 La Liga titles, 1 Copa del Rey, and 4 Spanish Super Cups.

An Incredible Trophy Collection over 10 Seasons

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez paid a glowing tribute to the 33-year-old winger, “Lucas Vazquez exemplarily represents the values of Real Madrid, which has made him one of the most beloved players by our fans. Lucas Vazquez symbolizes the hard work, perseverance, humility, and winning spirit essential to succeed in this shirt. He is a player who earns the affection and recognition of all Real Madrid fans. Real Madrid is and always will be his home,” as quoted from the official website of Real Madrid CF.

The club has also extended their heartfelt wishes to Lucas and his family as he steps into a new chapter in life, possibly away from the Santiago Bernabeu for the first time in many years.

New Faces Arrive as Madrid Look Beyond a Trophyless Season

Ahead of the upcoming season, Madrid have made two prominent acquisitions. Defenders Trent Alexander-Arnold was brought in from Liverpool, and Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth. The duo were unavailable as Real Madrid’s 2024/25 campaign ended without a trophy following their 4-0 hammering against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Club World Cup semi-finals.

The result attracted widespread criticism for Kylian Mbappe, despite his rich goal-scoring form. After making a move from Paris to Madrid, PSG lifted its maiden UEFA Champions League and stormed into the Club World Cup final despite Mbappe’s absence. On the other hand, Mbappe netted 31 goals to finish as La Liga’s top goal-scorer but failed to save Madrid from a trophyless season.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Brian Lara Blasts West Indies Cricket Board For Lack Of Loyalty Measures After Nicholas Pooran’s Early Retirement

Tags: Florentino PerezLucas Vazquezreal madrid

More News

Donald Trump Considers Firing Fed Chair Jerome Powell Over Building Renovation Dispute: Reports
Nitish Kumar Directs Teachers Vacancies Assessment: Know Who Is Eligible For 35 Percent Women Reservation In Bihar
Goldberg Slams WWE’s Treatment Of Him In Final Run, Compares To Undertaker And John Cena
JoSAA 2025 Round 6 Seat Allotment Result Out – Final List For IIT, NIT Admissions Released | Direct Link Here
Syrian Government and Druze Leaders Agree on Fresh Ceasefire
“Babasaheb’s Name Used For Loot: BJP Alleges ₹145 Crore Scam In AAP’s Jai Bhim Scheme” ACB To Investigate, AAP Reacts
Does PV Sindhu’s Form After Japan Open Spell Trouble For India’s Olympic Hopes?
Emma Watson Fans Want To See Her In F1 Sequel After Harry Potter Star Gets Banned From Driving For Six Months
Andhra Pradesh: Father Kills His Teenage Son, Buries Body; second Wife Alleges Property Dispute Behind Murder
David Lloyd Slams ‘Big Three’ As West Indies Cricket Hits New Low
Lucas Vázquez Ends 17-Year Association With Real Madrid, Bids Emotional Goodbye

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Lucas Vázquez Ends 17-Year Association With Real Madrid, Bids Emotional Goodbye

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Top Partners Websites:

Lucas Vázquez Ends 17-Year Association With Real Madrid, Bids Emotional Goodbye
Lucas Vázquez Ends 17-Year Association With Real Madrid, Bids Emotional Goodbye
Lucas Vázquez Ends 17-Year Association With Real Madrid, Bids Emotional Goodbye
Lucas Vázquez Ends 17-Year Association With Real Madrid, Bids Emotional Goodbye

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?