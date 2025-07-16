Lucas Vázquez Ends 17-Year Association With Real Madrid, Bids Emotional Goodbye

Real Madrid have announced that they will host a special farewell ceremony for Lucas Vazquez on Thursday at the Real Madrid City training facility. The event, which will be attended by club president Florentino Perez, will be a tribute to a player who has given his all to the club for nearly two decades, as per the official website of Real Madrid CF.

Lucas Vázquez to Receive Emotional Farewell at Real Madrid City

Lucas joined Real Madrid way back in 2007, when he was just 16 years old. Since then, he’s grown through the ranks from the Under-19 team to Castilla, and finally, to the senior side. After spending a season on loan with Espanyol, he made his first-team debut in 2015, and never looked back.

A Journey from Youth Ranks to Senior Glory

Over the course of 10 seasons, Lucas Vazquez has played 402 matches for the club and been part of one of the most successful eras in Real Madrid’s history. His cabinet boasts a staggering 23 trophies, 5 European Cups, 5 Club World Cups, 4 European Super Cups, 4 La Liga titles, 1 Copa del Rey, and 4 Spanish Super Cups.

An Incredible Trophy Collection over 10 Seasons

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez paid a glowing tribute to the 33-year-old winger, “Lucas Vazquez exemplarily represents the values of Real Madrid, which has made him one of the most beloved players by our fans. Lucas Vazquez symbolizes the hard work, perseverance, humility, and winning spirit essential to succeed in this shirt. He is a player who earns the affection and recognition of all Real Madrid fans. Real Madrid is and always will be his home,” as quoted from the official website of Real Madrid CF.

The club has also extended their heartfelt wishes to Lucas and his family as he steps into a new chapter in life, possibly away from the Santiago Bernabeu for the first time in many years.

New Faces Arrive as Madrid Look Beyond a Trophyless Season

Ahead of the upcoming season, Madrid have made two prominent acquisitions. Defenders Trent Alexander-Arnold was brought in from Liverpool, and Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth. The duo were unavailable as Real Madrid’s 2024/25 campaign ended without a trophy following their 4-0 hammering against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Club World Cup semi-finals.

The result attracted widespread criticism for Kylian Mbappe, despite his rich goal-scoring form. After making a move from Paris to Madrid, PSG lifted its maiden UEFA Champions League and stormed into the Club World Cup final despite Mbappe’s absence. On the other hand, Mbappe netted 31 goals to finish as La Liga’s top goal-scorer but failed to save Madrid from a trophyless season.

