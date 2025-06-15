‘Cancerous People’ In Delhi Daredevils? AB de Villiers Reveals Experience With Franchise

AB de Villiers, one of South Africa’s finest and a towering figure in IPL history, recently opened up about his challenging stint with the Delhi Daredevils, now known as the Delhi Capitals. Reflecting on his time with the franchise from 2008 to 2010, de Villiers described the environment within the team as chaotic and filled with negativity due to certain toxic individuals.

Delhi Daredevils Struggled with ‘Poisonous’ Atmosphere

The former Proteas batter revealed that several players within the squad contributed to a dysfunctional team culture. Although he refrained from naming anyone, he did not hold back in describing how difficult it was behind the scenes.

“I would hate to give you names. Burning people, you know. But the Delhi Daredevils were in shambles. I mean, it was. There were lots of poisonous characters in that side,” de Villiers told Cricket.com.

Despite the internal issues, the 40-year-old shared that the experience wasn’t entirely negative. The chance to rub shoulders with some of the game’s legends left a lasting impression on him.

“Lots of legends. So it’s such a bittersweet moment for me because I speak… I remember it fondly. And some of the highlights of my life and career was there, spending time with Glenn McGrath and Daniel Vettori,” he added.

Sharing a Dressing Room with Legends Like McGrath

During his early IPL years, de Villiers found himself sharing the dressing room with cricketers he had idolised as a youngster. He admitted feeling overwhelmed in the presence of some of the greats, especially Glenn McGrath.

“That’s where we got close. But these guys were my heroes and I was so scared of them growing up,” he continued. “Like McGrath. I mean, I played against him in 2006 in a Test match and I could hardly breathe, literally, and never spoke a word to him. And then in the next minute, I’m sitting here in 2008 and he sits next to me and goes, I like the way you play. I’m like, what’s going on there?”

This surreal moment with McGrath, he said, remains one of the most treasured memories from his stint with the franchise. Even amid the chaos, such moments offered him personal growth and joy.

IPL Journey Took Off After Leaving Delhi Daredevils

de Villiers played 28 matches for Delhi Daredevils across three seasons before shifting to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in 2011. That move marked the beginning of a new chapter, where he transformed into an IPL icon.

He went on to entertain millions with his unorthodox, explosive batting and fielding brilliance. Though a title always eluded him during his time with RCB, he was consistently one of the league’s standout performers.

He also shared that a lack of support from the Delhi franchise management left him disheartened at the time.

“So from those highs to also realising that there were some cancerous characters inside and no need to mention names, So it was a very bittersweet three years for me. Also, I wasn’t backed as I would have liked to,” he said.

de Villiers Watches RCB End Their Title Drought

In a fitting twist, de Villiers was present in Ahmedabad as Royal Challengers Bengaluru finally lifted their maiden IPL trophy during the 2025 season. The sight of his former team achieving the long-awaited milestone likely brought a sense of pride and closure to the man who had given his all to the franchise over the years.

Although his early IPL years were marred by difficult experiences, AB de Villiers remains a beloved figure in the league’s history, remembered not only for his on-field brilliance but also for the honesty with which he now looks back at both the highs and lows of his IPL journey.

