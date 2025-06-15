Temba Bavuma Fires Back At Aussies’ ‘Chokers’ Sledge At WTC Final 2025: ‘Would Be Great To Not Hear It Again’

South African skipper Temba Bavuma has addressed an attempted mental jab by the Australians during the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final, revealing that one player from the Aussie camp referred to the Proteas as “chokers” while trying to unsettle them at a critical moment.

Though the remark came on Day 4, with South Africa closing in on a historic win, Bavuma and his batting partner Aiden Markram responded with composure instead of confrontation.

WTC Final: Bavuma, Markram Counter Sledge With Steely Focus

South Africa needed only 69 more runs to win on the final morning at Lord’s, holding eight wickets in hand. The duo of Bavuma and Markram had already stitched together a 143-run partnership the previous evening, laying the foundation for the chase.

However, Bavuma fell early on Day 4. Despite that, Markram remained focused and continued the job, supported by Tristan Stubbs and David Bedingham. Kyle Verreynne eventually joined Bedingham to seal the win during an extended first session.

Recalling the tension of the moment, Bavuma said, “Playing against Australia is a bit different in the last couple of years. They’re not as vocal out on the field. They’re still aggressive through their body language, through obviously their skill, but there’s not a lot of chatter.”

He then added, “Of course, the tag of us being chokers, that came about this morning. One of their players threw out the fact that we could lose our eight wickets in less than 60 runs. I definitely heard that. Aiden kept using the [words] lock in after every over, let’s keep locking in. Let’s give them nothing. So yeah, not a lot of chatter, just one or two things that were, that were said.”

South Africa Ends Long ICC Title Drought

The WTC victory marks South Africa’s first major men’s ICC tournament win since the 1998 ICC KnockOut Trophy, ending a frustrating run of heartbreaks and collapses in crucial matches.

Over the years, South Africa’s national side has been haunted by multiple high-profile losses, often from strong positions, particularly in World Cups and Champions Trophy semifinals. The “chokers” label became a recurring taunt from both opponents and cricket fans worldwide.

But on Saturday, at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground, that narrative was rewritten.

Markram on Breaking the ‘Chokers’ Narrative at WTC Final

Aiden Markram, who played a pivotal role in the final with a stunning 136 off 207 balls, was named Player of the Match. His calm presence under pressure helped guide the team past the final hurdle.

Reflecting on the win and its symbolic significance, Markram said, “It would be great to not have to hear it again, that’s for sure. In terms of it motivating you, I mean, there’s always going to be external things that can motivate you, but it’s not your sole purpose for playing.”

He continued, “To have got the job done and to literally have got the job done and to get rid of that is quite a big thing for this team.”

The win not only secured South Africa’s first WTC title but also helped shed a psychological burden that had weighed on generations of players. While Australia attempted to play mind games, the Proteas found clarity in pressure—”locking in” and finishing the task that once eluded their predecessors.

ALSO READ: South Africa Wins ICC WTC Final, Ends 27-Year ICC Trophy Drought