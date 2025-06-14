Live Tv
South Africa Wins ICC WTC Final, Ends 27-Year ICC Trophy Drought

South Africa Wins ICC WTC Final, Ends 27-Year ICC Trophy Drought

The final drew strong global attention as South Africa closed a long chapter of near-misses in ICC tournaments. The team submitted complete performances across all departments, with batting, bowling, and fielding contributing to their landmark title victory.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last Updated: June 14, 2025 18:23:03 IST

Who needs luck when you’ve got Aiden Markram on fire and history on the line? South Africa pulled off a jaw-dropping five-wicket win over Australia at Lord’s on Saturday, finally ending their 27-year ICC trophy drought. Chasing 282 under high-stakes pressure, the Proteas didn’t just show up—they made history, registering the highest successful run chase in a World Test Championship Final. Markram played the anchor with an ice-cool unbeaten 136, while skipper Temba Bavuma added a gritty 66. Final score? South Africa 283/5. Australia 281. Lord’s got loud, records fell, and the wait—finally—was over.

Markram Leads the Chase, Bavuma Supports with Crucial Knock

Aiden Markram delivered a match-winning performance under pressure, staying unbeaten on 136 to lead South Africa to victory. Temba Bavuma partnered him effectively, scoring 66 runs before Pat Cummins dismissed him late in the innings. David Bedingham added important runs in the middle order, keeping the chase steady. Markram, who faced a disciplined Australian bowling attack, held his ground and punished loose deliveries. Australia’s bowlers, including Cummins, Starc, and Hazlewood, rotated the attack and picked up key wickets, but failed to defend the total. South Africa’s batters maintained momentum throughout the chase and avoided collapses.

Australia Falls Short Despite Bowling Efforts from Starc and Cummins

Mitchell Starc dismissed Tristan Stubbs with a quick delivery, and Pat Cummins removed Temba Bavuma in the final session, but the breakthroughs arrived too late.

Australia’s bowlers failed to make inroads early in the innings, allowing South Africa to build strong partnerships. Josh Hazlewood created pressure but could not convert it into wickets. Nathan Lyon bowled economically but did not provide breakthroughs. Australia’s fielders supported well, but South Africa’s measured approach blunted their efforts. The defeat marks a missed opportunity for Australia to win a second consecutive WTC title, having previously won the 2023 final.

WTC Final 2025: Match Summary and Result

The WTC Final took place at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London. Australia posted 281 in their innings, setting a target of 282 for South Africa. South Africa finished with 283/5, winning the match with five wickets in hand. The result secured South Africa’s first ICC title since the 1998 Champions Trophy. The final drew strong global attention as South Africa closed a long chapter of near-misses in ICC tournaments. The team submitted complete performances across all departments, with batting, bowling, and fielding contributing to their landmark title victory.

