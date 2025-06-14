WTC Final: SA Coach Spills The Beans On Why Temba Bavuma Didn’t Retire-Hurt

South Africa’s captain Temba Bavuma was in visible pain during Day 3 of the WTC Final against Australia, but the idea of retiring hurt never crossed his mind seriously.

Instead, he and Aiden Markram stood firm, determined to battle on despite Bavuma’s hamstring injury that threatened to disrupt the momentum.

WTC Final: Markram and Bavuma’s Grit Over Strategy

As Bavuma struggled while batting on 6, the South African support staff, including batting coach Ashwell Prince, considered pulling him out.

The concern was not only about the injury itself but how it would affect South Africa’s ability to rotate strike and keep the scoreboard ticking.

Yet, both Bavuma and Markram insisted that he should continue.

“We had to make a big call whether he continues to bat and how it will affect his strokeplay, how that might affect Aiden’s rhythm,” said Prince to ESPNcricinfo.

“If twos are being turned into one [or] they can’t run the twos or the threes. Both of them were adamant that Temba was going to continue. He wanted to continue.”

Markram, despite the limitations in running between the wickets, was prepared to adapt.

“Aiden was adamant that the partnership is the key. Obviously, had [Tristan] Stubbs gone in, we would have still had Temba’s wickets intact, but you start a new partnership. They were feeling pretty good and they wanted to continue. Aiden was well aware that he’ll have to curb his intensity just in terms of running between the wickets to allow Temba to ease his way through it.”

WTC Final Partnership: Bavuma and Markram Near Glory

Despite the evident physical discomfort, Bavuma and Markram built a partnership that might go down as one of the finest in South Africa’s cricket history.

The duo stayed unbeaten with Markram on 102 and Bavuma on 65 by the end of Day 3, taking South Africa just 69 runs away from victory in the WTC Final.

South Africa’s inability to convert twos into threes due to Bavuma’s restricted movement did not affect the flow much, as their understanding compensated for it.

This partnership wasn’t just about runs but resilience — two players syncing perfectly under pressure on the biggest stage.

Temba Bavuma: Fighting Spirit in the WTC Final Spotlight

Bavuma’s international journey has been marked by frequent criticism and constant scrutiny, often harsher than what others around him have faced.

But through it all, he has shown persistence, not just as a batter but as a leader.

“Temba is tough,” said Prince. “Aiden has great respect for Temba. In fact, I think this team’s greatest strength is the unity that they have in this camp… they are well aware that South Africa have had much greater individual players, but they’ve got something special going on in that dressing room, and that sort of helps them to drag each other along.”

Prince didn’t hold back when acknowledging what this match could mean for Bavuma.

“He’s had to fight throughout his career, and this could be a defining moment for his career. I believe it’s the biggest stage of in terms of Test cricket. Maybe I should answer the question after the game.”

As the WTC Final heads into its closing day, Bavuma is not just fighting for a win but for a legacy — one that has been shaped by determination, adversity, and sheer belief.

